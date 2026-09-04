Billionaire Obi Cubana gifted veteran actress Rita Edochie a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 phone

The gesture came after Rita Edochie was publicly mocked and ridiculed over her old phone

Obi Cubana also addressed trolls in a pointed message shared alongside the surprise video

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has come to the defence of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie in the most unexpected way, gifting her a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 after she became the target of online ridicule over her old handset.

The businessman shared a video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page on September 3, capturing an unscripted, unedited exchange with the actress as he presented her with the latest flagship device.

Obi Cubana and Rita Edochie feature in a viral moment as the businessman presents her with a gift. Photo: obi_cubana/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana captioned the video:

"Had to post this one uncut, unedited, no music! Gratitude is a virtue. Our legendary Rita Edochie, congratulations on being one of the first owners of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8! U deserve it and more,"

A visibly excited Rita Edochie expressed gratitude to Cubana for the generous gesture.

Obi Cubana's message to trolls

Alongside the warm surprise, Obi Cubana used the moment to take a swipe at those who had mocked the actress.

He questioned how the trolls sleep at night and wondered what they would answer for when called to account before their Creator.

The gesture is consistent with Obi Cubana's well-documented pattern of public generosity.

Last year, he gifted Pastor Jerry Eze a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, describing the clergyman as the first recipient of the phone.

In 2024, he presented blogger Tunde Ednut with two Samsung Android phones worth over N3,000,000 each on his birthday, telling him to use the finest Android devices for his work.

His giving has extended beyond gadgets. He once gifted 20 of his former classmates two million naira each and offered a scholarship to viral pure water hawker Ekuma Jeremiah, significantly transforming the young man's circumstances.

Who is Obi Cubana?

Obi Cubana first captured national attention during the burial ceremony of his mother, which drew business executives and entertainers, including Davido, Dbanj, KCee, E-Money, Poco Lee and Ubi Franklin, as well as actors Kanayo Kanayo, late Alexx Ekubo and Williams Uchemba.

The event dominated headlines for weeks, largely due to the staggering display of wealth, with 246 cows received from friends and associates as tributes.

His philanthropy and business acumen have since earned him broader recognition, including a Doctorate in Business Administration from Enugu State University.

Watch the video of Obi Cubana presenting a new phone to Rita Edochie below:

Netizens react to the video of Obi Cubana and Rita Edochie

Nigerians online had a range of reactions to the latest gesture:

@afrisagacity:

"I find it discomforting that a legendary will have to travel to meet with Obi Cubana just to get a phone gift!"

@ObinnaEmeredike:

"I commend him. My question remains: must everything be on social media"

@emekene:

"Oh that was fast.... cubana"

@SirBonaventure:

"Mama Rita is always adorable anytime and everywhere. Very gracious indeed"

@PedroAz10:

"Make she hold am well o. Screen money na something else o"

Obi Cubana celebrates veteran actress Rita Edochie with a surprise gift in viral video. Photo: obi_cubana/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire took to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. He left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng