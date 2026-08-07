Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho announced plans for a UK streaming session with content creator Peller that he claims will be the highest-viewed stream of all time

The ambitious stream will feature 5 brand-new convertible Rolls-Royce cars, with Ochacho's sons also set to participate

The announcement follows Ochacho gifting Peller and his wife, Jarvis, a 400-million-naira mansion at their August 2026 wedding

Nigerian billionaire and real estate mogul King Ochacho, born King Mohamed Odeh Adah, has set social media ablaze after revealing plans for what he described as a record-breaking livestream event in the United Kingdom alongside popular content creator Peller.

According to King Ochacho in a video circulating online, the stream will feature five brand-new convertible Rolls-Royce cars and will include his sons alongside Peller as co-participants.

King Ochacho announces a lavish UK streaming session with Peller featuring luxury Rolls-Royce cars. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

In his own words, the businessman declared:

"I and my sons will be doing a stream with Peller in the UK using 5 brand new convertible Rolls Royce. It's going to be the highest streaming of all time."

King Ochacho and Peller's growing bond

The announcement builds on what has quickly become one of Nigeria's most talked-about wealthy friendships.

On August 1, 2026, King Ochacho gifted the newlywed Peller and his wife Jarvis a mansion reportedly valued at 400 million naira as a wedding present.

In a striking follow-up, the billionaire dismissed the gesture as "small money," hinting that far grander shows of support were on the way.

Peller had previously reciprocated the goodwill by presenting a luxury car to one of Ochacho's sons as a birthday gift.

Watch King Ochacho announce his lavish plan with Peller in the video below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's lavish announcement

The streaming plan drew a flood of responses online, with opinions ranging from amazement to scepticism.

@jixb12 wrote:

"This man Dey use hin children disguise. You're the one that wants to be the celebrity not them"

@horlorunwha reacted:

"Peller + Ochacho + six Rolls-Royces… Omo, this stream might actually break the internet"

@freebornfr75780 commented:

"He's not doing these stuffs for his kids. Baba dey fo am for himself"

@i_amtoluwalase said:

"Omooo this man money dey do me one kind jare Wetin all this wey e dey do?"

@FidelGreat51602 wrote:

"This man just dey find validation by all means, no matter what he does nobody Sabi him papa"

@MosesAderi71107 asked:

"Sorry to ask o what is the work of this man self, because I can't still understand why a billionaire will have time like this even for streaming"

King Ochacho shares details of an ambitious UK livestream with Peller as fans react online. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller recalls tough childhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Peller opened up about his difficult upbringing, sharing how hunger and financial hardship shaped his early life.

He revealed during a livestream with his wife, Jarvis, that he survived secondary school with just 200 naira daily, often begging classmates for food or collecting numbers of wealthier peers to later request small amounts of money.

Today, Peller credits his mother’s prayers for his transformation, noting that those who once doubted him now witness his success and call him for help.

Source: Legit.ng