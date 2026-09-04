Peller stepped in during a UK livestream to mediate rumoured beef between Wizkid's son Champz and billionaire Ochacho's son IceKing

IceKing had already gone public with pointed remarks at Champz, claiming a peace attempt had failed before Peller intervened

Peller promised to use his connection with Wizkid to bring both young men together for a music collaboration

Content creator Peller has found himself in the middle of a growing feud between two celebrity offspring, stepping in with a peace-brokering promise that quickly got people talking online.

During a collaborative trip to the United Kingdom, Peller was caught on a live-streamed clip filmed outdoors near a London monument.

Peller addresses Ochacho’s son over rumoured beef with Wizkid’s son. Credit: @peller089, @thereal_champz, @iceking

Source: Instagram

In it, he urged IceKing, son of billionaire Ochacho, to let go of whatever tension existed between him and Champz, the son of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

"Wizkid son is a small boy. You are a small boy," Peller said, using a playful name for Champz. "I will talk to Wizkid. I will make sure you guys are coming back together peacefully. You will do music with him."

He went on to describe Wizkid as a close figure in his circle, saying, "He's like a younger brother to me," before assuring IceKing not to worry and that he would personally sort things out.

IceKing's Public Jabs at Champz

The intervention came on the heels of a separate livestream in which IceKing had addressed Champz directly with some loaded remarks.

His most circulated line read, "Once a puppy, always a puppy. Dogs are always going to be dogs, and puppies are always going to be puppies."

IceKing also claimed that efforts to quietly resolve the situation had already been made, but were rejected.

"We tried to make peace, but he said no," he said, adding, "Nobody is better than the ICEking."

Watch Peller speak to IceKing in the London livestream clip:

Fans React to Peller's Intervention

The clip drew a wave of reactions from Nigerians online, with many finding the whole situation amusing.

@sunsherry_of_lagos1 wrote:

"You have Wizkid number and you will tell him what?? Maybe na Davido you been wan talk 😂"

@skye_berryofficial commented:

"A child advising his fellow child Abi children 😂😭🤣🤣"

@chinomso___ reacted:

"Where u see Wizkid contact? 😂 Promising someone what will never happen should be illegal 😂😂😂"

@kasmonola92 shared:

"Lamba or no lamba the end goal is to see love within them ❤️❤️❤️ he might end up being a good mentor in the future but he fit still be set up because peller sef no want make the algorithm leave he side at all"

@karenblqk said:

"Peller werey securing the bag at all cost 😂😂"

@ameh9078 wrote:

"Small boy dey advice small boys 😂😂😂 grace 🙌❤️"

@harriamor added:

"Nice one @peller089 👏👏👏"

Peller addresses rumoured beef as he advises Ochacho’s son about Wizkid’s son. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng