Native Doctor Actor Clemson Agbogidi Spills What Happened Between Him and Liz Benson on Set
- Nollywood's most iconic native doctor actor Clemson Cornell Agbogidi revealed a dramatic on-set incident involving veteran actress Liz Benson
- Agbogidi described decapitating a live chicken during filming, a moment so intense that Liz Benson reportedly refused to continue on set
- The actor also addressed criticism that his roles promote native doctor culture, defending the spiritual practices of his forefathers
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Veteran Nollywood actor Clemson Cornell Agbogidi has opened up about a tense encounter with actress Liz Benson that reportedly brought a film shoot to a halt, in a candid appearance on the Where Is The Lie podcast.
During the interview, Agbogidi recounted that he and Liz Benson were cast together in a Nollywood production.
According to him, things took an unexpected turn when he performed a particularly graphic scene on set.
"When I brought a live chicken on set and decapitated the chicken in a twinkle of an eye, separated the head from the body, Liz said she's not playing again," he revealed.
Agbogidi said the incident was enough to make the veteran actress walk off the production entirely.
The filmmakers, he added, eventually brought in a "relative doctor" to step into the role alongside him so filming could continue.
Agbogidi Defends His Native Doctor Roles
Beyond the Liz Benson story, Agbogidi also pushed back against those who argue his portrayal of native doctors and traditional spiritualists promotes harmful beliefs.
He drew a clear distinction between his real self and the characters he portrays, insisting that he simply interprets roles with full commitment.
"Abogidi is Abogidi. Then the character is that character. I've always believed that I interpret a role. If I'm doing this, I'm doing it. If you look at me, my eyes are blazing, and you can't stand me," he said.
On the wider debate about traditional religion in Nigerian culture, the actor was equally direct. He argued that pre-Christian African spiritual practices were not inherently evil and that many of those who followed them were deeply principled.
"Before Christianity, our forefathers were there. Most of them that worship died and we are not evil. Some of them were conscious of not soiling the land. There were things they cannot do," he said.
Watch Clemson Cornell Agbogidi's interview on the Where Is The Lie podcast:
Nigerians reminisce old Nollywood days as Liz Benson trend
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood stars Zack Orji and Liz Benson were trending on social media as Nigerians reminisced about the old days.
The trend started after Orji publicly declared support for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Tinubu.
Many claim the actor's greedy behaviour is why Liz used to poison him in many old Nollywood movies.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.