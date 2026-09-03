Nollywood's most iconic native doctor actor Clemson Cornell Agbogidi revealed a dramatic on-set incident involving veteran actress Liz Benson

Agbogidi described decapitating a live chicken during filming, a moment so intense that Liz Benson reportedly refused to continue on set

The actor also addressed criticism that his roles promote native doctor culture, defending the spiritual practices of his forefathers

Veteran Nollywood actor Clemson Cornell Agbogidi has opened up about a tense encounter with actress Liz Benson that reportedly brought a film shoot to a halt, in a candid appearance on the Where Is The Lie podcast.

During the interview, Agbogidi recounted that he and Liz Benson were cast together in a Nollywood production.

Clemson Agbogidi revisits his dramatic encounter with veteran actress Liz Benson. Credit: Clemson Agbogidi, Liz Benson

Source: Instagram

According to him, things took an unexpected turn when he performed a particularly graphic scene on set.

"When I brought a live chicken on set and decapitated the chicken in a twinkle of an eye, separated the head from the body, Liz said she's not playing again," he revealed.

Agbogidi said the incident was enough to make the veteran actress walk off the production entirely.

The filmmakers, he added, eventually brought in a "relative doctor" to step into the role alongside him so filming could continue.

Agbogidi Defends His Native Doctor Roles

Beyond the Liz Benson story, Agbogidi also pushed back against those who argue his portrayal of native doctors and traditional spiritualists promotes harmful beliefs.

Clemson Agbogidi recalls the moment he did something unexpected to Liz Benson on set Credit: Clemson Cornell Agbogidi

Source: Instagram

He drew a clear distinction between his real self and the characters he portrays, insisting that he simply interprets roles with full commitment.

"Abogidi is Abogidi. Then the character is that character. I've always believed that I interpret a role. If I'm doing this, I'm doing it. If you look at me, my eyes are blazing, and you can't stand me," he said.

On the wider debate about traditional religion in Nigerian culture, the actor was equally direct. He argued that pre-Christian African spiritual practices were not inherently evil and that many of those who followed them were deeply principled.

"Before Christianity, our forefathers were there. Most of them that worship died and we are not evil. Some of them were conscious of not soiling the land. There were things they cannot do," he said.

Watch Clemson Cornell Agbogidi's interview on the Where Is The Lie podcast:

Nigerians reminisce old Nollywood days as Liz Benson trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood stars Zack Orji and Liz Benson were trending on social media as Nigerians reminisced about the old days.

The trend started after Orji publicly declared support for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Many claim the actor's greedy behaviour is why Liz used to poison him in many old Nollywood movies.

Source: Legit.ng