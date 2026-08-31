The Australian Border Force published a guide listing items that travellers must declare when entering the country

Duty-free goods, prescription medicines, and certain food items are among those that require declaration at the border

Travellers who fail to declare the listed items when arriving in Australia may face consequences at the border

The Australian Border Force has outlined specific items that travellers must declare to authorities upon entering Australia, offering a clear guide for anyone planning to bring goods into the country.

The information, published on the Australian Border Force's official website under the section titled "Can you bring it in?", covers a range of categories from food and drink to weapons.

List of items foreigners must declare to Australian border officials. Photo credit: Al Jazeera, Andrew Merry/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

While some items are permitted without restriction and others are banned outright, a distinct group of goods falls into a middle category , items that are allowed but must be declared to border officials before entry is granted.

The 4 Items Travellers Must Declare

According to the Australian official guide, the following items must be declared when entering Australia:

1. Duty-free items

This covers alcohol, tobacco, and general goods purchased duty-free. Travellers carrying such items are required to declare them to authorities upon arrival.

2. Prescription medicines

Personal-use medicines are permitted, but they come with restrictions. Travellers must declare any prescription medicines they are carrying when entering the country.

3. Coffee

Roasted coffee, Kopi Luwak/Civet coffee, and green coffee are among the items listed under the declare category.

The guide marks these with a "maybe" status, meaning clearance is not guaranteed and declaration is required.

4. Honey products

Similar to coffee, honey products carry a "maybe" status and must be declared at the border.

Whether they are ultimately permitted depends on the outcome of the declaration process.

Beyond the four commonly highlighted items, the Border Force guide also lists seeds, tea, and whole eggs for human consumption as goods that require declaration, along with laser pointers under the weapons category.

What Travellers Should Know

The guide makes clear that declaration does not automatically mean an item will be confiscated. In several cases, such as tea and whole eggs, the items are listed as allowed, provided they are properly declared.

The declaration process gives border officials the opportunity to assess each item and determine whether it meets entry requirements.

Travellers are advised to review the full guide on the Australian Border Force website before departing for Australia to avoid complications at the border.

Australia announces age limit for post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed an age restriction for the Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 Post-Higher Education Work stream.

This visa allows recent international graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily after completing a degree.

Source: Legit.ng