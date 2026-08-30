The US Department of State has published an official breakdown of passport processing times, outlining three distinct stages applicants must pass through

The total wait from submitting an application to receiving a passport can stretch to as long as 10 weeks under standard service conditions

Applicants can pay additional fees to speed up parts of the process, including expedited processing for an extra fee and faster return delivery

Getting a US passport takes longer than many applicants expect, and the US Department of State has published an official breakdown of the timeline to help travellers plan ahead.

According to the official information released, the American passport journey is divided into three separate stages, each carrying its own waiting period.

The waiting period for a US passport disclosed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Three stages of US passport processing

When all three steps are combined, the full process from submission to delivery can take anywhere from eight to ten weeks under standard conditions.

1. The first stage covers mailing the application to the relevant passport agency. This alone can take up to two weeks, though applicants can pay for faster delivery at the point of submission to shorten that window.

2. Once the application arrives, a passport agency officer reviews it alongside any supporting documents. This processing stage typically takes four to six weeks. Applicants who need their passport sooner can choose expedited service for an additional $60 (N80,381.40), though the published guidance does not specify a timeline for expedited processing.

3. The third and final stage is the return delivery of the completed passport. After the agency mails it out, applicants may wait an additional two weeks before it reaches them. A paid option for 1- to 3-day return delivery is available for those who cannot afford to wait.

What to know before US passport application

The State Department's guidance makes clear that the standard eight-to-ten-week estimate applies when no optional upgrades are selected.

Travellers with upcoming trips booked within that window are advised to factor these timelines carefully into their plans, as delays at any stage could affect travel eligibility.

In a similar report, the US Department of Homeland Security has published the updated list of countries whose nationals qualify for H-2A and H-2B visa programmes.

Man shares unusual immigration process to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian traveller completed the full US immigration and customs process at Dublin Airport before his flight to Philadelphia.

The experience left him stunned after he landed at a domestic terminal with no further immigration checks on arrival in the US.

Source: Legit.ng