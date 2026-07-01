American music star Chris Brown has been ordered to pay $13 million to his former housekeeper after a jury ruled against him over a dog attack incident

The singer's 200-pound Caucasian shepherd viciously attacked the worker while she was performing her duties outside his house

The legal battle ended on Tuesday after testimony revealed that the worker suffered severe injuries and permanent facial scarring

American R&B star Chris Brown has been ordered to pay $13 million in damages after a security dog mauled his housekeeper at his Tarzana, California home.

A Los Angeles jury found the singer and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, liable for the attack that left Maria Avila severely injured, as reported by Billboard.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, following a two-week trial.

Chris Brown faces a $13 million payout after a jury finds him liable in a lawsuit brought by his former housekeeper over a dog attack. Photo: chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Maria Avila was attacked in December 2020 while emptying rubbish outside Chris Brown’s property.

The 200‑pound Caucasian shepherd, named Hades, mauled her face and arm, leaving lasting scars and limited mobility.

Testimony revealed she has been unable to return to work due to physical weakness and post‑traumatic stress.

According to Billboard, her lawyer, Michael C. Murphy Jr, expressed relief after the ruling.

“After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honour to represent her.”

Damages awarded

The jury ordered Chris Brown and his company to pay $12.9 million to Maria for negligence, $885,000 to her sister Patricia for emotional distress, and $50,000 to her husband Oscar Olivo.

Patricia was also present during the incident. Maria showed jurors scars across her face and forearm, telling them she will never be the same again.

Chris Brown’s defence

Chris Brown argued that the housekeeper provoked the dog and caused her own injuries.

The singer claimed Hades was kept for security purposes, not as a personal pet, and testified that he had warned Maria and Patricia to only go outside with security present.

Both women denied such a warning. Reports suggested that instead of calling 911, Chris Brown fled the scene and drove around for hours.

The international music star told the court he was about to shower when he heard growling and found Maria lying in blood, stating that the sight freaked him out.

The ruling came just days after Brown began a co‑headlining US stadium tour with Usher. He is also scheduled to face trial in the UK this October over an alleged unprovoked attack on producer Abraham Diaw in 2003.

Chris Brown is ordered to compensate his former housekeeper after a jury rules over injuries she suffered during a dog attack at his home. Photo: chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Massive buzz over expensive fan photograph

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Chris Brown generated massive attention on social media regarding his interaction with a follower.

An online post revealed that a dedicated fan reportedly paid the sum of $1,200 to get a single photograph with the famous artist. The update quickly went viral on X, gaining over 8 million views from users who were curious about the encounter.

The photograph showed the singer standing casually with his hand in his pocket while the fan posed next to him for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng