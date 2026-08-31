Courtney Salviolo is a personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, and wellness coach — and the long-term girlfriend of actor Brandon Sklenar. The couple met on the dating app Hinge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, keeping things private until a viral Blake Lively moment at the It Ends with Us premiere in August 2024 brought Courtney Salviolo and Brandon Sklenar into the spotlight together for the first time.

Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo in 2025 (L) Courtney Salviolo and Blake Lively in 2024 (R) Photos: Gilbert Flores, Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Courtney Salviolo is a certified personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, and founder of wellness platform The Uncommon Balance.

is a certified personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, and founder of wellness platform The Uncommon Balance. She and Brandon Sklenar met on Hinge in early 2020 and have been together ever since.

met on Hinge in and have been together ever since. Courtney went viral in August 2024 when Blake Lively pulled her into a red carpet photo at the It Ends with Us New York premiere.

when Blake Lively pulled her into a red carpet photo at the New York premiere. Brandon is not married and the couple have no confirmed children.

and the couple have no confirmed children. Courtney was born in November 1990, making her approximately 34 years old.

Profile summary

Full name Courtney Salviolo Brandon Tyler Feakins (professionally Brandon Sklenar) Date of birth November 1990 26 June 1990 Age ~34 35 Nationality American American Occupation Personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, wellness coach Actor Known for The Uncommon Balance 1923, It Ends with Us, The Housemaid Relationship status Dating (since 2020) Dating (since 2020) Married? No No Children None confirmed None confirmed Instagram @theuncommonbalance @brandonsklenar Based in Santa Barbara, California Los Angeles, California

What is Courtney Salviolo's profession?

Courtney Salviolo is far more than a celebrity girlfriend. She is a certified wellness coach, holistic nutritionist, and personal trainer behind the platform The Uncommon Balance.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara and completed her certification as a Holistic Nutritionist at The Energetic Health Institute, alongside a Personal Training Certification.

She launched The Uncommon Balance in February 2022, a coaching platform that offers personal training sessions and HTMA (Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis) services.

Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Housemaid" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

How Courtney's health battle inspired her career

According to her website, Courtney's journey into the wellness industry began after a life-altering battle with chronic pain in 2012. After undergoing multiple surgeries and years of physical rehabilitation, she was eventually diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which affects blood vessels near the ribs.

"Simply put, it felt like the muscles in my sides, chest, and throat were tearing me apart." — Courtney Salviolo, via The Uncommon Balance

Following "years of surgeries and rehabilitation," Courtney felt inspired by her own healing journey and became a Certified Holistic Nutritionist at The Energetic Health Institute before obtaining a Personal Training Certification.

Her other professional work

She also has some experience working as a wardrobe stylist, and as co-owner and account manager of Quixotic Design, a female-owned design agency based in California.

According to her Instagram bio, Courtney is a personal trainer and wellness coach. She has amassed nearly 4,000 followers on her Instagram account @theuncommonbalance, where she regularly shares meal plans, workouts, and tips on living a healthier lifestyle.

How did Courtney Salviolo meet Brandon Sklenar?

During a March 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandon revealed that he and Courtney met during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been together ever since. After admitting that it was hard to meet people at the time, Brandon decided to try Hinge "right when COVID happened" in 2020.

In that same interview, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I actually met my partner on a dating app. I didn't have Facebook. I wasn't a phone app guy. I was like, 'Oh I'll get on this.'… I think it was Hinge."

Their relationship timeline

Early 2020 — The couple got together in early 2020 and started sharing content with each other on social media a couple of years later.

— The couple got together in early 2020 and started sharing content with each other on social media a couple of years later. July 2022 — Salviolo posted a video of Brandon taking photos of her for her company. She noted a fear of getting her photograph taken, adding that one of her tips was creating "a solid support system" — describing her boyfriend as helping her through the photos.

— Salviolo posted a video of Brandon taking photos of her for her company. She noted a fear of getting her photograph taken, adding that one of her tips was creating "a solid support system" — describing her boyfriend as helping her through the photos. August 2024 — Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo attended the It Ends with Us New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on 6 August 2024.

— Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo attended the New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on 6 August 2024. February 2025 — The couple appeared on another red carpet when Sklenar celebrated the 1923 Season 2 premiere.

— The couple appeared on another red carpet when Sklenar celebrated the Season 2 premiere. December 2025 — Brandon was spotted holding hands with Courtney while stepping out for dinner during the press tour for The Housemaid in New York City.

Brandon has been consistently protective of their relationship. In a 2024 Instagram comment, Sklenar offered insight into why he keeps things with Salviolo low-key:

"I'm a private person and very protective over my home life outside of this world. It's a vulnerable moment knowing the person I love is about to be under the same microscope I am. Especially when their career is very far from this industry."

During an August 2024 interview with Forbes, the It Ends with Us star briefly opened up about Salviolo, noting that despite his busy schedule as an actor, he's a "homebody" and loves to spend time with his partner and dog.

Brandon Sklenar, Courtney Salviolo, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The viral Blake Lively moment at the It Ends with Us premiere

While Sklenar admittedly does not want to discuss his love life publicly, his relationship with Courtney Salviolo went semiviral in 2024 when his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively was seen pulling Salviolo into a photo at the movie's premiere.

An E! News Instagram post showed Blake Lively bringing Courtney into a group photo on the red carpet, with many fans questioning why Brandon appeared to have a puzzled expression.

Brandon went directly to the comments section to set the record straight.

"I mentioned to Blake I wanted to get Courtney in the photo. Courtney was unsure if that was something she wanted to do. I told her to let me know if she was comfortable with it and we would make it happen." — Brandon Sklenar, via Instagram comment

Brandon was clearly aware of Courtney's discomfort around being in the public eye and tried to ensure she was comfortable during the red carpet experience.

Are Courtney Salviolo and Brandon Sklenar married?

Brandon Sklenar is not married. Although he does not yet have a wife, Sklenar has a girlfriend named Courtney Salviolo. No engagement has been publicly confirmed as of 2025.

Does Brandon Sklenar have children?

Neither Brandon Sklenar nor Courtney Salviolo have publicly confirmed having children together.

Latest news

The Housemaid press tour and Sydney Sweeney rumours

The couple was most recently spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of Brandon's film The Housemaid on Monday, 15 December 2025.

In April 2025, rumours briefly circulated online after a viral TikTok video captured Sklenar standing closely behind Sydney Sweeney as she danced in front of him at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival. According to People magazine, Brandon Sklenar has been dating personal trainer and nutritionist Courtney Salviolo since 2020. No credible source has reported a split.

Brandon's death threats following the It Ends with Us controversy

In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Sklenar opened up about the disturbing personal toll of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding It Ends with Us (2024). He disclosed that he received numerous death threats after defending his female colleagues during a highly publicised rift between co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

"I wasn't anybody, but I was just like, 'Can we focus on the ethos of this whole movie and not be so hateful to anybody?'" — Brandon Sklenar, via The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Salviolo's net worth

Courtney Salviolo has not publicly disclosed her finances. No verified figures from major sources such as Forbes, Business Insider, or Celebrity Net Worth are available for her specifically. Given that her career is firmly outside the entertainment industry, this information remains private.

FAQ

How did Courtney Salviolo meet Brandon Sklenar? They matched on the dating app Hinge in early 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Are Courtney Salviolo and Brandon Sklenar married? No. As of 2025, the couple are dating but have not publicly announced an engagement or marriage. Does Brandon Sklenar have a wife and children? Brandon has no wife and no confirmed children. Courtney Salviolo is his long-term girlfriend. What is Courtney Salviolo's profession? She is a certified personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, and wellness coach, and the founder of the platform The Uncommon Balance. How old is Courtney Salviolo? She was born in November 1990, making her approximately 34 years old. What is Courtney Salviolo's ethnicity? Her ethnicity has not been publicly confirmed. The surname Salviolo is of Italian origin, but she has not publicly spoken about her heritage. Why did Courtney Salviolo go viral? She went viral in August 2024 when Blake Lively pulled her into a red carpet photo at the It Ends with Us New York premiere, sparking fan speculation about Brandon's reaction. What is Courtney Salviolo's Instagram? She runs @theuncommonbalance for her wellness business and also has a personal account at @rarewilder.

Quick facts

Courtney Salviolo is the founder of The Uncommon Balance, a wellness coaching platform launched in 2022.

She was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2012, which inspired her wellness career.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara.

She and Brandon Sklenar have been together since early 2020, meeting on the dating app Hinge.

She is co-owner and account manager of Quixotic Design, a female-owned design agency in California.

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Source: Legit.ng