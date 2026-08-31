The Nigerian government announced a 30, 50, and 80 percent salary increase for members of the armed forces in August

Many Nigerians described the pay rise as a welcome development for military personnel

The new salary figures for a Major General have now been estimated following the announcement

The Nigerian government's recent announcement of a salary increase for armed forces personnel has prompted a closer look at what senior military officers will now take home each month.

The Federal Government said in August that members of the Nigerian military would receive salary increases of between 30 and 80 percent, depending on rank.

Nigerian government announces military salary increase, boosting welfare and morale across the armed forces. Photo credit: Audu MARTE / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the announcement was widely welcomed by many Nigerians who saw it as a positive step towards improving conditions for military personnel.

What a major general will now earn

Based on estimates following the pay rise, a Major General is expected to receive roughly ₦1.49 million to ₦1.5 million per month.

Over the course of a year, that works out to between ₦17.9 million and ₦18 million, which is equivalent to approximately $13,134 to $13,207 at current exchange rates.

The tiered structure of the increment means that not all ranks received the same percentage rise. The 30, 50, and 80 percent bands are applied across different levels of the military, with the size of the raise varying by rank.

Public response to the salary increase

The announcement drew broad support from many quarters, with Nigerians describing the decision as a necessary and overdue improvement for the men and women serving in the country's armed forces.

The pay review reflects growing attention to the welfare of military personnel at a time when the Nigerian army and other branches of the armed forces are engaged in active operations across several parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng