Estimated Amount Major General Will Earn Monthly After FG's Salary Increase
- The Nigerian government announced a 30, 50, and 80 percent salary increase for members of the armed forces in August
- Many Nigerians described the pay rise as a welcome development for military personnel
- The new salary figures for a Major General have now been estimated following the announcement
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The Nigerian government's recent announcement of a salary increase for armed forces personnel has prompted a closer look at what senior military officers will now take home each month.
The Federal Government said in August that members of the Nigerian military would receive salary increases of between 30 and 80 percent, depending on rank.
According to BBC, the announcement was widely welcomed by many Nigerians who saw it as a positive step towards improving conditions for military personnel.
What a major general will now earn
Based on estimates following the pay rise, a Major General is expected to receive roughly ₦1.49 million to ₦1.5 million per month.
Over the course of a year, that works out to between ₦17.9 million and ₦18 million, which is equivalent to approximately $13,134 to $13,207 at current exchange rates.
The tiered structure of the increment means that not all ranks received the same percentage rise. The 30, 50, and 80 percent bands are applied across different levels of the military, with the size of the raise varying by rank.
Public response to the salary increase
The announcement drew broad support from many quarters, with Nigerians describing the decision as a necessary and overdue improvement for the men and women serving in the country's armed forces.
The pay review reflects growing attention to the welfare of military personnel at a time when the Nigerian army and other branches of the armed forces are engaged in active operations across several parts of the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.