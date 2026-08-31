Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League clash at Villa Park

Aston Villa are desperate for their first points after suffering a 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton

Arsenal aim to join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only sides with two wins from two this season

Opta's supercomputer has released its forecast for the final fixture of Premier League matchday two, with Arsenal set to face Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Aston Villa head into the match in desperate need of a positive result following a humiliating 4-0 opening-day loss to Brighton. Another defeat would leave them in serious trouble early in the campaign.

Arsenal hopes to maintain perfect start against Aston Villa. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, by contrast, are targeting a second consecutive win to join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only clubs to have won both of their matches so far this season.

Supercomputer predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal

According to The Analyst, Arsenal came out on top in 61.1% of the 10,000 pre-match simulations run ahead of the game. A draw was the second most likely outcome at 22.7%, while a Villa victory was rated the least probable result at just 16.2%.

The managerial battle adds an interesting subplot to the fixture. Unai Emery holds a slight edge over Mikel Arteta in direct meetings, with four wins to Arteta's three.

However, as noted by Sofascore, when looking specifically at the past 10 head-to-head encounters between the two clubs, Arsenal have been the stronger side overall.

The result of this fixture will have significant implications for the early shape of the Premier League table, with both managers fully aware of the consequences of dropping points at this stage of the season.

Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The cat, famous for predicting football results, shared an outcome which directly agreed with the supercomputer's prediction favouring a win for Arsenal.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng