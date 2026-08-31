Premier League: Opta’s Supercomputer Predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League clash at Villa Park
- Aston Villa are desperate for their first points after suffering a 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton
- Arsenal aim to join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only sides with two wins from two this season
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Opta's supercomputer has released its forecast for the final fixture of Premier League matchday two, with Arsenal set to face Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Aston Villa head into the match in desperate need of a positive result following a humiliating 4-0 opening-day loss to Brighton. Another defeat would leave them in serious trouble early in the campaign.
Arsenal, by contrast, are targeting a second consecutive win to join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only clubs to have won both of their matches so far this season.
Supercomputer predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal
According to The Analyst, Arsenal came out on top in 61.1% of the 10,000 pre-match simulations run ahead of the game. A draw was the second most likely outcome at 22.7%, while a Villa victory was rated the least probable result at just 16.2%.
The managerial battle adds an interesting subplot to the fixture. Unai Emery holds a slight edge over Mikel Arteta in direct meetings, with four wins to Arteta's three.
However, as noted by Sofascore, when looking specifically at the past 10 head-to-head encounters between the two clubs, Arsenal have been the stronger side overall.
The result of this fixture will have significant implications for the early shape of the Premier League table, with both managers fully aware of the consequences of dropping points at this stage of the season.
Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal.
The cat, famous for predicting football results, shared an outcome which directly agreed with the supercomputer's prediction favouring a win for Arsenal.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.