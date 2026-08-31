The Caretaker Committee set up by the Anambra State Government appealed to Senator Tony Nwoye over the Nsugbe traditional ruler election

Nwoye led people to the election venue on Sunday to stop the process, despite the committee adjusting the voting system to meet his earlier demands

The caretaker committee clarified that no court order exists against it or the state government, only against the now-suspended town union

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Nsugbe, Anambra state - Leaders of the Nsugbe community in Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA) have publicly appealed to Senator Tony Nwoye to step back and allow residents to peacefully elect their traditional ruler.

The appeal came on Sunday, August 30, 2026, from Victor Attah, the chairman of the caretaker committee constituted by the Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra state government to oversee the election and restore order in the community.

Attah said the state government suspended the Nsugbe Town Union on August 24, 2026, adding that a caretaker committee was subsequently established to manage the process following a series of allegations against the body.

Nsugbe leaders appeal to Senator Tony Nwoye over traditional ruler election in Anambra community. Photo credit: Hon Tony Okechukwu Nwoye

Source: Facebook

Nsugbe monarch poll faces fresh dispute

According to Attah, the dispute began when the traditional stool was zoned to Ivite village. Senator Nwoye, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), subsequently led agitations over how the election should be conducted, prompting the committee to scrap the original delegate system entirely. In its place, the committee adopted an open voting process that would allow every eligible person from Ivite village to participate directly.

Despite this concession, Attah alleged that the National Assembly member arrived at the election venue on Sunday morning, August 30, with a group of people and moved to stop the process from taking place.

Attah said in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 30, 2026:

"But early this morning, Sen. Nwoye led people to the venue to stop the election which the community planned to hold in line with his own arguments."

He also addressed claims that a court order was blocking the election, clarifying that no such order had been made against the caretaker committee or the state government.

He said:

"The order was against the town union and its electoral committee for the delegate election earlier fixed for August 8. Now that the union has been suspended and the mode of election changed to accommodate everyone, Nsugbe people deserve to be allowed to elect their traditional ruler."

Victor Attah appeals to Senator Tony Nwoye to allow a peaceful election of the Nsugbe monarch. Photo credit: Hon Tony Okechukwu Nwoye

Source: Facebook

Attah urges Nwoye to back poll

Furthermore, Attah pushed back against accusations targeting the State Attorney General, Tobechukwu Nweke, describing the claims as politically motivated.

He stated:

"The Attorney General has no hand whatsoever in the election process and did not even come to the venue. The allegations against the government and the Attorney General are being made by those interested only in blackmail."

Attah commended the state government for stepping in to manage the situation and called on all stakeholders to back efforts to restore calm in the community.

"We use this medium to beg Sen. Tony Nwoye to allow peace to reign in Nsugbe so that the people can exercise their right to choose their traditional ruler without further rancour," he pleaded.

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Eight Anambra pastors remanded

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state, remanded eight pastors in a correctional centre after they were arraigned over alleged violations of the state’s Homeland Security Law, 2025, including hiring paid actors to stage “fake” miracles.

The pastors were brought before the court by operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, led by Ken Emeakayi, the special adviser on security to Governor Soludo.

Some of the Anambra pastors, who pleaded innocent, were arraigned before Justice Jude Obiorah alongside “agents” they allegedly used to procure persons who were paid to pretend they had been healed or delivered.

Source: Legit.ng