Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Haliru Maraya cautioned against restoring fuel subsidy ahead of the 2027 elections

Maraya calculated that reinstating the subsidy would cost Nigeria about N52.3 billion every single day

The cleric also called on 2027 presidential aspirants to stop making unrealistic campaign promises to Nigerians

A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and former Special Adviser to two ex-governors of Kaduna State, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, has warned that restoring Nigeria's fuel subsidy could crash the country's economy within a short time and leave the government unable to fund other essential services.

Maraya made the remarks while responding to growing calls from some politicians for the subsidy to be reinstated ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that Nigeria can no longer bear the financial weight of such a policy.

Sheikh Haliru Maraya warns that restoring Nigeria’s fuel subsidy crashes the economy and cripples essential services. Photo credit: HaliruMaraya/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Why Maraya says Nigeria cannot afford the subsidy

The cleric cited consumption figures showing that Nigeria uses between 47 million and 64 million litres of petrol daily, with the full cost per litre, covering refining, transportation, insurance and customs charges, standing at roughly N1,218.

According to Dailytrust, based on those numbers, he calculated that restoring the subsidy would cost the federal government about N52.3 billion per day, N1.6 trillion per month, and over N19 trillion annually. He pointed out that Nigeria's entire 2026 budget is N68.3 trillion, raising the question of where such additional funds would come from.

"At present, Nigeria's economy, to be honest, cannot afford to continue paying fuel subsidies as it did in the past. If the subsidy is brought back, the economy could collapse within a short time, and the government may be unable to do other important things," Maraya said.

He added that restoring the subsidy without a clear plan to finance it would disrupt both government operations and economic activity across the country. "If the fuel subsidy is brought back, within a short period, economic activities could come to a standstill and government operations could also be affected," he said.

Maraya calls for refinery repairs and patience

Rather than a return to subsidies, Maraya urged the government to focus on rehabilitating Nigeria's four existing refineries and building new ones, saying greater domestic refining capacity would ease the pressures Nigerians currently face on petroleum products.

"We hope Nigerians will continue to be patient until our four refineries are repaired. We also hope that new refineries will be built in the future so that some of the problems we are facing in the country can be solved," he said.

He asked citizens to view the subsidy removal as an opportunity, noting that the billions saved each day could be channelled into infrastructure and development projects that would benefit ordinary Nigerians.

The scholar also turned his attention to politicians eyeing the 2027 presidency, urging them to be straightforward with voters rather than making promises they cannot keep.

"Presidential candidates should always tell people the truth. They should not deceive Nigerians simply because they want to win votes. God does not like lies and deception," he said.

Governors take action to cut transport fares nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) is considering a new national programme that would use compressed natural gas (CNG) to bring down public transportation fares. The state governors are looking for ways to ease the financial burden on Nigerians since the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng