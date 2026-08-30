Update About Actor Adewale Elesho’s Surgery Emerges After Health Concern
- Veteran actor Adewale Elesho underwent surgery following widespread concern after skin cancer rumours circulated on social media
- ANTP National Publicity Secretary Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi confirmed the operation on Saturday, August 29, thanking fans for their prayers
- The fresh update about Elesho has stirred reactions from fans and well-wishers on social media
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Veteran Nollywood actor Prince Adewale Adeoye Elesho has come through surgery successfully, according to an official statement released on Saturday, August 29, putting to rest weeks of anxiety over his health.
The announcement came from Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi, National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), who confirmed that Elesho's operation had been completed and that the actor is now stable and recuperating well.
Skin Cancer Speculations Preceded the Surgery
In the days leading up to the surgery, social media was flooded with speculation about Elesho's condition, with many posts suggesting he was battling skin cancer. The rumours appeared to have been triggered by something fans noticed about his appearance at a public event, causing significant alarm among his supporters and fellow practitioners.
The ANTP moved to address the speculation directly. In his statement, Oluwafemi acknowledged the wave of concern online and offered a word of gratitude to all who reached out.
"We give all glory to God for the successful completion of his operation. We hereby confirm that the operation was successful. He is stable and recuperating well. We sincerely appreciate everyone who called, prayed, and showed concern. Your love and support are deeply," he wrote on Facebook.
Reactions to update about Elesho
Well-wishers flooded Facebook after the update went live, expressing relief and continuing prayers for the actor's full recovery.
Soetan Opeyemi wrote:
"May his healing be permanent by God's grace."
Abatan Abosede commented:
"God will restore health."
Sherifat Folashade Lawal said:
"Thank to the Almighty, That's a good idea for you people."
Oduga Olufemi shared:
"We thank God for the journey 🙏"
Sanusi Ayodele added:
"No shortcoming for you sir, glad to hear about the successful operation and speedy recovery."
Elesho drops hint about his health
Legit.ng previously reported that Adewale Elesho showed up to pay his final respects to the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo on Monday, August 24, 2026, even as he admitted he was not in the best of health himself.
Speaking at Ogogo's funeral rites held in Ilaro, Ogun state, Elesho described the deceased as a man of exceptional character, using the Yoruba word "omoluabi," a term that captures honour, integrity and good upbringing, to sum up who Ogogo was to him.
His comment about the late actor also stirred reactions online.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng