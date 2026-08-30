Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus was spotted greeting singer Davido at Vintage Deluxe Interiors' 40th birthday celebration

The pair, who fell out in 2022, were filmed exchanging pleasantries and hugs in a clip Badmus shared on social media

Their latest public reunion comes weeks after the two were spotted together at a separate event in Abuja

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has once again signalled that her bond with Afrobeats star Davido is firmly back on track, after the two were captured sharing a warm embrace at a high-profile event.

The actress posted a video on her social media page showing the moment she walked over to where Davido was seated at Vintage Deluxe Interiors' 40th birthday celebration.

Davido and Eniola Badmus’ greeting sparks buzz among fans. Credit: @davido, @eniolabdamus

Source: Instagram

The clip showed the pair exchanging pleasantries and hugging in what appeared to be a genuinely cheerful encounter.

Eniola Badmus and Davido's Friendship Timeline

Badmus and Davido were once close friends, but their relationship hit a rough patch in 2022.

The cause of their falling-out was never fully disclosed publicly, but the estrangement drew significant attention given how visible their friendship had been before.

The two have since been working to rebuild what they once had, with their reunion now playing out publicly across several occasions.

Eniola Badmus and Davido’s chatty encounter at event leaves many talking. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

A Second Public Reunion in Recent Weeks

This is not the first time fans have caught a glimpse of the reconciliation in progress.

Just a few weeks before the birthday celebration, Badmus and Davido crossed paths at an event in Abuja, and the actress herself shared photos from that meeting on her social media, giving followers an early look at where things stood between them.

The back-to-back public appearances have left little doubt that the two are committed to putting their differences behind them and rebuilding their friendship.

Watch the viral video between Eniola Badmus and Davido:

Eniola Badmus Dragged over Tinubu's First Anniversary in Office

Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s first anniversary in office, where she expressed her support and prayers for his continued success.

The actress's post quickly attracted a wave of reactions from fans, reflecting a spectrum of sentiments regarding the current state of Nigeria.

Fans were notably vocal in their comments, with many expressing their frustrations about the nation's challenges while critiquing Badmus's timing and intentions.

Source: Legit.ng