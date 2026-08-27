A woman identified as Ray on Instagram denied any involvement after her photo circulated alongside Poco Lee's on blogs

Blog reports claimed Ray and Poco Lee met after a show and agreed on a €50,000 payment, which later led to a police callout at a hotel

Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Odinaka, has been charged at Snaresbrook Crown Court with attempted rap3, two counts of allegations and two counts of assault

A woman linked to the ongoing United Kingdom legal saga surrounding Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has publicly denied any connection to the case, saying her image has been misused to spread a false narrative online.

The woman, who goes by Ray on Instagram, issued a statement after her photograph began circulating alongside that of Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Odinaka, on various blogs.

Woman accused of implicating Pocolee breaks silence, reveals what happened. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

She wrote: "My photo is being used in connection with a serious situation that I have absolutely no involvement in. I do not know the individual being referenced, and any claims associating me with this matter are completely false and misleading. Please stop using my image to push a false narrative."

What the Blog Reports Claimed

According to widely shared blog reports, Ray and Poco Lee crossed paths after a show, at a time when the dancer was said to be intoxicated.

The reports alleged that both parties reached an agreement involving a payment of approximately €50,000. The following day, when she reportedly requested the money, Poco appeared confused and had no recollection of the arrangement.

The situation is said to have spiralled at the hotel where he was staying. Security became involved after he declined to pay, and she subsequently contacted the police.

Officers reportedly treated the matter as a rapee allegation rather than a financial dispute. Hotel staff allegedly told police they had witnessed Poco being pulled forcefully by the hands, a detail that reportedly contributed to his arrest.

Poco Lee's Charges Confirmed by Court

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Snaresbrook Crown Court in London confirmed the charges against Poco Lee on Wednesday. The court's Admin Team Leader, James Baker, confirmed in an official email that the dancer faces attempted rapee, two counts of rapee, and two counts of assault.

Baker also noted that a reporting restriction is in place to protect the identity of the complainant, in accordance with section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992. The case is scheduled for plea and trial preparation on 15 September 2026.

See the viral post made by the woman online:

Ms Jorji, separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to assault her and her girlfriend about two years ago. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng