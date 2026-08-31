Unidentified gunmen killed popular comedian Isaac 'Aiza Nwosu' Nwosu and a second man at two separate locations in Awka on Sunday, August 30

Eyewitnesses said three assailants in a tinted vehicle trailed the comedian from his home before opening fire, leaving him dead inside his car

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the killings and launched a manhunt, calling on the public to help identify the suspects

Two men, including popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, widely known as "Aiza Nwosu," were shot dead in Awka on the night of Sunday, August 30, 2026, by a group of unidentified gunmen who struck at two different locations within the state capital.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killings in a press statement on Monday, August 31, saying the command had launched an investigation and was calling on members of the public to assist in tracking down those responsible.

Breaking: Popular Nigerian Comedian Killed, Police Take Action

Source: Getty Images

According to the police, three unidentified men travelling in a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla shot the comedian along S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo, before moving to Capital City Road, Amaenyi, where they killed a second man and robbed him of his belongings.

The vehicle's registration number had not yet been identified at the time of the statement.

How the attacks unfolded

An eyewitness near the scene of the comedian's killing said the assailants tailed Nwosu from his home, cut off his vehicle and fired at him, leaving him dead inside his car in a pool of blood.

The same group then killed the second man by the roadside, took his belongings and fired shots into the air before fleeing in what the witness described as a commando-like fashion.

Security operatives arrived after the assailants had left, recovered both bodies and transferred them to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the deaths.

Police later recovered N7,550 in cash, a Moniepoint ATM card and a pair of slippers from the scene. Videos circulating online showed crowds gathered around the lifeless bodies at both locations.

While no official motive has been confirmed, some eyewitnesses and residents suggested the attacks could be linked to cult-related activity.

Police condemn the killings

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Ama, described the killings as unacceptable and a direct threat to the peace and security of Anambra State.

The command said it had reinforced patrols across the affected areas following the incident.

"The Anambra State Police Command has condemned in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka, the State capital, on Sunday, August 30, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons," the statement read.

Police appealed to residents with any useful information to come forward and support the ongoing manhunt for the three suspects.

Source: Legit.ng