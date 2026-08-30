The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined the official steps workers and employers must complete to cancel a work permit

Workers cannot simply walk away from a job — the company must confirm that all financial entitlements have been paid before a cancellation is processed

MoHRE also listed specific conditions under which it can refuse to issue, renew, or cancel work permits entirely

Workers in the UAE looking to exit their employment arrangements have been given a clear four-step process to follow when cancelling their work permits, as outlined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, known as MoHRE.

The ministry, which oversees all work permit issuance for private sector establishments registered with it, published the official cancellation procedure through its information portal. The process applies to the 13 categories of work permits that MoHRE currently administers.

UAE outlines 4 steps for workers who want to cancel their work permits. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

How to cancel UAE work permit

1. According to MoHRE, the cancellation process begins with the submission of a formal written request.

2. The applicant must then ensure all required information and supporting documents are fully completed and attached to the request.

3. Any outstanding fines linked to late permit issuance or failure to renew on time must be fully settled before the cancellation can proceed.

4. Crucially, the employer bears a separate obligation: the company must formally confirm that the worker has received every financial entitlement owed to them before the permit can be cancelled. This means wages, end-of-service benefits, and any other dues must be cleared.

When UAE can refuse or cancel permits

The ministry also detailed the circumstances under which it reserves the right to withhold, decline to renew, or outright cancel a work permit.

An establishment may face these consequences if it submits false or misleading documents to support a permit application. Companies that are found to be fictitious, or that no longer carry out the activity for which they were originally registered, are also at risk of having their permits cancelled or blocked.

Non-compliance with the Wages Protection System, the UAE's mechanism for monitoring and enforcing timely salary payments, can equally lead to permit action being taken against an employer. The same applies to breaches of any other labour market regulatory systems operating within the country.

The regulations make clear that the cancellation process is not a unilateral act by the worker alone. Both parties, the employer and the employee, carry defined responsibilities that must be fulfilled for the process to be completed lawfully.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng