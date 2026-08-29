Veteran actor Francis Duru sparked debate after sharing his views on how Yorubas came to dominate a film industry he says Igbos founded

Duru argued that Igbo individualism and a lack of collective investment allowed Yorubas to seize opportunities in Nollywood

The actor pointed to Netflix as evidence, noting that Igbo heritage is barely represented despite the group's early role in home video

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has stirred up conversation online after making pointed claims about the shifting power dynamics within the Nigerian film industry, specifically the growing dominance of Yoruba filmmakers in a space he believes Igbos built.

Speaking candidly, Duru acknowledged that figures of Yoruba heritage, such as Herbert Ogunde, are widely recognised as pioneers of Nigerian performance arts dating back to the 1950s.

Francis Duru makes controversial Nollywood claim. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

However, he argued that the commercial film phenomenon the world now knows as Nollywood was essentially born when Igbo traders introduced home video to the Nigerian market during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Why Duru Believes Igbos Lost Ground

According to Duru, the Yorubas did not just stumble into dominance; they actively organised, rallied resources among themselves, and protected their own interests.

"The Yorubas epitomise the saying, 'Charity begins at home.' We need to learn from them. If you don't protect and project your own, who will do it?" he said.

He pointed to streaming platforms as a telling indicator of how far things have shifted. "We [Igbos] created Nollywood, but if you go to Netflix today, you hardly see one movie that speaks of Igbo heritage.

But the Yorubas, on the other hand, created opportunities for themselves and utilised them," he stated.

Duru placed much of the blame squarely on what he described as an ingrained Igbo tendency towards self-centredness.

"Igbos failed to learn because of their individualistic mentality. You think you are the big man, so you are self-centred. But you forget that a time will come when you need to be expansive," he said.

"Great Writers Now Writing for the Yorubas"

The actor also raised concerns about cultural storytelling, noting that Igbo narratives are increasingly being told by outsiders, sometimes inaccurately. "We have great writers who are now writing for the Yorubas.

You even see the Yorubas crossing over to write Igbo stories like 'Ahamefuna' and making a mess of who we are," he said.

Francis Duru’s comments on Yoruba dominance in Nollywood get people talking. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

Rather than directing anger at Yoruba filmmakers, Duru framed his comments as a call to accountability.

"Don't get angry with them. These are people who saw their own and protected their own. What happened to you? Igbos have many great men in Nigeria. When was the last time you saw the epic of one of these great men?" he asked.

His remarks have sparked fresh debate about ethnic identity, collective action, and cultural representation within Africa's largest film industry.

Watch Francis Duru's interview on X below:

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng