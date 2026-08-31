Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha claimed Victor Osimhen is a lifelong fan of the club and is keen on a move to Old Trafford

Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham throughout the summer window, but Saha says the Nigerian forward would choose United over both

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, September 1, and Manchester United are yet to make a formal move for the Galatasaray striker

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has urged the club to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen before the summer transfer window shuts on Tuesday, September 1, insisting the Nigerian international is eager to join and has been holding out for the Red Devils.

Saha, who played for United between 2004 and 2008, made the claim in an interview with MrGamble, saying Osimhen's desire to move to Old Trafford is genuine and not simply driven by financial motives or Champions League ambitions.

Manchester United have been told to consider signing Victor Osimhen a priority before the transfer window closes this summer. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

"I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan," Saha said.

"He loves Man United. I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team."

Saha compares Osimhen to Fernandes

Osimhen has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs this summer, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but Saha is confident that the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker would pick Man United ahead of any rival suitor if given the choice, Daily Express reports.

"Osimhen can be another player like Bruno Fernandes. He would quickly come to know the club inside and out. All United have to do is make the connection but that's why it hasn't happened yet. Osimhen is still waiting."

Saha also drew a comparison with Harry Kane, arguing that missing out on the England captain remains one of Man United's costliest transfer errors in recent years and that Osimhen now represents the opportunity to correct course.

"United missed out on signing Harry Kane and that was one of their biggest mistakes in the transfer market but they can correct that mistake by signing Osimhen," he said.

"I think Osimhen is a better fit for United now than Kane because of Benjamin Sesko. Osimhen can teach Sesko about movement and being a striker but they could also play together and combine better than Kane and Sesko could."

Osimhen's form at Galatasaray

Osimhen has wasted no time making his mark in Turkey this season.

In just three Turkish Super Lig appearances, the Nigerian has scored five goals, making him the competition's top scorer at this early stage of the campaign, per Transfermarkt.

According to Metro UK, his performances have kept him in the spotlight despite moving away from Serie A, where he won the Scudetto and the Serie A Golden Boot with Napoli during a remarkable spell in Italy.

Man United, meanwhile, are in a buoyant mood after a Bruno Fernandes-inspired 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils have already brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba during the current window, though a new forward remains on the agenda as time runs short before the deadline.

Fabrizio drops latest update on Osimhen transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's recent comments regarding Osimhen's future at Galatasaray amidst ongoing speculation linking him to Arsenal.

While clubs may continue to eye the talented Nigerian striker, Fabrizio insists that Osimhen's position is secure as he is integral to Galatasaray's plans and content with his role at the club.

Source: Legit.ng