Fellow cleric Sheikh Onisuru Imotola announced the death of Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat on Facebook on Sunday, August 30

Multiple sources within the religious community confirmed the passing of the scholar, who was widely regarded as a teacher and servant of the Islamic religion

The Islamic funeral for the late Sheikh Usamat was held in Osogbo, Osun state, on Sunday afternoon, August 30

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Osogbo, Osun state - Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat, a prominent Islamic scholar based in southwest Nigeria, died on Saturday, August 29, 2026, prompting eulogies from fellow clerics and members of the Muslim community across the region.

Legit.ng reports that the news was shared on Facebook by Sheikh Onisuru Imotola, a fellow cleric, who disclosed that the scholar passed away on Saturday, August 29.

Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat, a prominent Islamic scholar in southwest Nigeria, passes away. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

The update was corroborated by multiple sources within the Islamic community who expressed grief.

Imotola described the late scholar by his full title in a heartfelt tribute rebroadcast by Minhaju-l-Mubarak TV:

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved Fadheelatu Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat, Mudeeru-l-Minhaj, Nakeebu-l-Ashrof - a great Islamic scholar, teacher, and servant of the Deen."

Tributes pour in for late Tirmidhy Usamat

The post praised Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat for his dedication to Islamic scholarship and teaching, with Imotola noting that his knowledge, guidance, and legacy would endure among those he influenced during his lifetime.

"May Allah forgive him, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and make his knowledge a lasting Ṣadaqah Jāriyah," the cleric wrote, calling on Muslims to remember the late scholar in their prayers.

No cause of death was disclosed in the announcement.

Legit.ng understands that the Janazah prayer for Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat was held on Sunday afternoon, August 30, at Idiagblumo Area, Kelebe, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Read the blog’s full Facebook post on Sheikh Usamat’s death below:

Shonga chief imam is dead

In the same vein, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, passed away.

Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.

The news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.

Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.

In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng