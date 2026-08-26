Nollywood actor Jigan Baba Oja has distanced himself from a TAMPAN Egba Zone event after his name and image appeared on the promotional flyer

The actor said he was unaware of the event and insisted that he neither supports nor intends to participate in it

Jigan, who described respect and integrity as the foundation of his brand, urged his fans and associates to disregard claims linking him to the programme

Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja, has publicly clarified his position after his name and photograph appeared on a flyer for an upcoming TAMPAN event.

The actor's statement comes ahead of the TAMPAN Egba Zone Artistes Night, scheduled for August 29 to celebrate the life of late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan.

Jigan Baba Oja distances himself from a TAMPAN Egba Zone event after his name and image appeared on the promotional flyer. Photos: Jigan Baba Oja/Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan.

Source: Instagram

According to the promotional material, several celebrities and public figures are expected at the event, with ticket prices reportedly ranging from N2,000 to N250,000.

However, one of the faces featured on the flyer, Jigan Babaoja, has now made it clear that he has nothing to do with the programme.

‘I have no involvement’

In a public notice shared with his followers, Jigan stated that he was unaware of how his name and image became associated with the event.

He firmly denied any involvement and said he would not support or participate in what he described as such actions.

He stated,

“I, Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as JiganbabaOja, have no involvement in the matter currently trending. I do not support, nor will I ever be part of such actions for any reason.”

Actor speaks about his reputation

Jigan went on to remind fans that he has spent years building his name around respect and integrity.

The actor said he does not follow trends or controversies simply to remain relevant in the entertainment industry.

He consequently urged his fans, family members and well-wishers to disregard claims suggesting that he is part of the programme.

Read Jigan's post about the artiste here:

Reactions trail Jigan's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

ijesaekun stated:

"They suppose carry sars go on that day go pack the organizers"

@okoyasamueladewale noted:

"Brother, with all due respect, I don’t like the way this situation is being presented, because it is beginning to look as though this program was not planned and finalized before the passing of our boss, father, uncle, and daddy, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo).If you are being pressured or influenced by anyone, I believe you have the platform and the right to properly explain the situation to your fans, family, friends, and colleagues"

Jigan says he was unaware of the event and insists that he neither supports nor intends to participate in it. Photo: Jigan Babaoja.

Source: Instagram

Jigan shows off his disability on 50th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actor Jigan BabaOja is marking his 40th birthday in style, as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people with disabilities.

Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years.

Source: Legit.ng