Jigan Baba Oja Disowns TAMPAN Event to Honour Late Ogogo, Shares Why He Won’t Attend
- Nollywood actor Jigan Baba Oja has distanced himself from a TAMPAN Egba Zone event after his name and image appeared on the promotional flyer
- The actor said he was unaware of the event and insisted that he neither supports nor intends to participate in it
- Jigan, who described respect and integrity as the foundation of his brand, urged his fans and associates to disregard claims linking him to the programme
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Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja, has publicly clarified his position after his name and photograph appeared on a flyer for an upcoming TAMPAN event.
The actor's statement comes ahead of the TAMPAN Egba Zone Artistes Night, scheduled for August 29 to celebrate the life of late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan.
According to the promotional material, several celebrities and public figures are expected at the event, with ticket prices reportedly ranging from N2,000 to N250,000.
However, one of the faces featured on the flyer, Jigan Babaoja, has now made it clear that he has nothing to do with the programme.
‘I have no involvement’
In a public notice shared with his followers, Jigan stated that he was unaware of how his name and image became associated with the event.
He firmly denied any involvement and said he would not support or participate in what he described as such actions.
He stated,
“I, Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as JiganbabaOja, have no involvement in the matter currently trending. I do not support, nor will I ever be part of such actions for any reason.”
Actor speaks about his reputation
Jigan went on to remind fans that he has spent years building his name around respect and integrity.
The actor said he does not follow trends or controversies simply to remain relevant in the entertainment industry.
He consequently urged his fans, family members and well-wishers to disregard claims suggesting that he is part of the programme.
Read Jigan's post about the artiste here:
Reactions trail Jigan's post
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
ijesaekun stated:
"They suppose carry sars go on that day go pack the organizers"
@okoyasamueladewale noted:
"Brother, with all due respect, I don’t like the way this situation is being presented, because it is beginning to look as though this program was not planned and finalized before the passing of our boss, father, uncle, and daddy, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo).If you are being pressured or influenced by anyone, I believe you have the platform and the right to properly explain the situation to your fans, family, friends, and colleagues"
Jigan shows off his disability on 50th birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actor Jigan BabaOja is marking his 40th birthday in style, as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people with disabilities.
Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.