Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined what foreign spouses can access after relocating to the country on a permanent partner visa

Holders of the permanent Partner visa (subclass 801) are entitled to live, work, study, and access public healthcare under Medicare

The visa also opens the door to free English language classes, sponsoring family members, and a path to Australian citizenship for eligible holders

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a detailed breakdown of the rights and entitlements available to foreign spouses who relocate to Australia on a permanent partner visa, offering a clearer picture of what life looks like for migrants who make the move.

The permanent Partner visa, classified as subclass 801, grants holders the status of permanent resident from the exact day the visa is approved.

Australia lists 5 benefits foreign spouses enjoy with permanent partner visa. Photo: Getty

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Benefits of Australian permanent partner visa

1. Once granted, holders can live, work, and study anywhere in Australia without restriction.

2. They also gain access to Medicare, the country's public healthcare scheme, which covers a wide range of medical services at little or no cost.

3. Foreign spouses who qualify may also attend free English language classes through the Adult Migrant English Program, a government initiative designed to help new arrivals settle into Australian life more smoothly.

4. Beyond personal entitlements, the visa allows holders to sponsor eligible family members to come to Australia, giving families a potential pathway to reunite under one roof. It is worth noting, however, that family members cannot be added to the original visa application once the permanent visa has already been granted.

5. For those who eventually meet the residency and other eligibility requirements, the visa also provides a route to applying for Australian citizenship.

Australian Partner Visa: Travel and residency rules

On travel, the subclass 801 visa comes with a five-year travel facility, meaning holders can enter and exit Australia as many times as they wish within that window. Once the five years expire, a separate Resident Return visa must be applied for to continue travelling in and out of the country as a permanent resident.

Australian visas are entirely digital and are not stamped or labelled in a passport. Instead, the visa record is linked electronically to the holder's passport and can be accessed through an online system called VEVO. This digital record is used by airlines, government agencies, employers, banks, and other registered organisations to verify a person's visa status and conditions.

New Zealand passport holders travelling on this visa are specifically advised to inform border officers of their permanent Australian visa upon arrival, to avoid being automatically granted a Special Category visa, which could affect their eligibility for citizenship down the line.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng