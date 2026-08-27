Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 72-year-old South Korean man on Wednesday following a tip received in June 2026

The man entered Japan in September 1993 using his brother's passport on a 15-day tourist visa, seeking better-paying work

Japan's Justice Ministry recorded 68,488 visa overstayers as of January 2026, down sharply from a peak of 298,646 in 1993

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yaizu city, Japan - A 72-year-old South Korean national has been arrested in Japan after allegedly living in the country illegally for more than two and a half decades.

The man, a resident of Yaizu city in Shizuoka Prefecture, was taken into custody on Wednesday following a tip passed to police in June 2026.

As reported by Japan Times, Shizuoka Prefectural Police announced this on Thursday, August 27, 2027

How the suspect entered Japan

Investigators say the man arrived in Japan in September 1993, travelling on his brother's passport under a 15-day tourist visa.

His motivation, police said, was to secure higher-paying employment than what was available to him in South Korea. He has since been working casual day jobs in the country.

Because overstaying a visa only became a criminal offence in Japan when revised immigration legislation came into force in February 2000, authorities charged him for the period from that date onwards rather than the full duration of his stay. The suspect has admitted to the charge.

Japan's overstayer numbers have fallen sharply

Data from Japan's Justice Ministry shows that the number of people overstaying visas in the country has dropped considerably since the early 1990s.

As of January 2026, there were 68,488 recorded overstayers, compared to a peak of 298,646 in 1993, the same year the suspect entered the country.

Japan: Foreigners who qualify for work visa

Recall that Japan released a full list of 16 job categories that qualify foreign nationals for a work visa to live and work in the country.

The categories cover a wide range of professions, from medical services and research to nursing care and skilled labour.

Individuals whose qualifications fall under any of the listed occupations are eligible to apply for a Japanese work visa.

Japan: Countries whose citizens are eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng