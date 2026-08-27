Favour Eromonsele, a fresh Lagos State University (LASU) graduate, announced on Facebook that she received a first-class degree from her department

She claims to be the first student in her department's history to achieve a first-class grade, though no official university confirmation has been made

She shared stunning graduation photoshoot images alongside her announcement, drawing widespread attention and congratulations online

Favour Eromonsele, a fresh graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has set social media buzzing after announcing that she received a first-class degree, with a bold claim that she is the first student in her department's history to do so.

The young woman shared the exciting news on Facebook on August 19, 2026, posting a set of striking graduation photographs alongside a heartfelt message crediting her achievement to hard work, faith, and countless sleepless nights.

A LASU fresh graduate celebrates her historic graduation in style. Photo Credit: Favour Eromonsele

Source: Facebook

Favour Eromonsele's first-class journey at LASU

In her post, Eromonsele described the sacrifices that went into reaching this milestone, recalling nights spent at reading classes and studying into the early hours.

"The sleepless nights, burning the midnight candles, night class and reading was not in vain," she wrote.

She went on to declare herself officially a first-class graduate of Lagos State University, adding that God had remained faithful throughout her journey.

Her closing words left little doubt about the spirit she carried into her studies: "Beauty with brains and enterprise. I didn't come to play."

It is worth noting that her claim of being the first first-class graduate in her department's history has not been confirmed by the university. No official statement from LASU has been issued to verify the record.

LASU: Graduation photos steal the show

Beyond the academic declaration, it was Eromonsele's graduation photographs that truly caught people's attention.

Dressed in full academic regalia, she posed with the kind of confidence that matched the weight of her announcement, and the images quickly circulated across Facebook.

See Favour's original Facebook post and graduation photos below:

Friends and followers celebrate Favour

The announcement drew a wave of congratulations from those who know her and strangers alike.

@Chijioke Ezefula said:

"Congratulations... Nice one...."

@Damilola Francis said:

"Congratulations Favour 🤜."

@Darlington Jerome Alo said:

"Congratulations to you, dear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a LASU student who wrote the JAMB exam thrice had emerged as the best student in his department.

LASU student graduates with many awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU graduate had graduated with three leadership roles and multiple awards.

Posting on LinkedIn on August 21, 2026, Salami marked the end of his undergraduate journey with a heartfelt message crediting God, his family, friends, classmates, and lecturers for their support throughout his time at the institution's Faculty of Engineering.

Beyond the degree itself, Salami graduated holding three professional engineering affiliations.

Source: Legit.ng