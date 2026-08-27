The Australian government outlined steps partner visa holders must take when a relationship ends, covering both legal and digital safety measures

Holders of the Partner visa are required to notify the Department of Home Affairs through ImmiAccount if their relationship status changes

Australia confirmed that partner visa holders may still qualify for a permanent visa even if the relationship ends, including in cases involving domestic violence

The Australian government has published official guidance telling partner visa holders exactly what they need to do if their relationship breaks down, covering everything from formal immigration notifications to protecting their personal safety online.

The instructions appear on the Department of Home Affairs website and apply to people who are living in Australia on a partner visa and find themselves leaving or losing their relationship.

Australia speaks about what foreigners with partner visa should do after breaking up with lover. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 steps Australia requires after relationship ends

The department outlined three immediate actions visa holders should take regarding their online safety once a relationship ends.

They should change their ImmiAccount password as soon as possible. They should avoid using saved passwords to log into ImmiAccount, as a former partner may have had prior access. They should either change the password on the email account linked to their ImmiAccount or create an entirely new email account to ensure their correspondence remains private.

Beyond the digital safety steps, the Australian government also requires that visa holders formally report the change in their relationship status. This is done by completing the Notification of Relationship Cessation form within ImmiAccount. Those who do not have access to ImmiAccount can submit a notification through the Partner Processing Enquiry Form instead.

Permanent visa still possible after separation

One of the more significant points in the guidance is that a relationship breakdown does not automatically end a visa holder's chances of remaining in Australia permanently. The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that applicants may still be eligible for the grant of a permanent visa even if the relationship has ended or if their partner has died.

This provision extends to victims of domestic and family violence. The department stated clearly that those experiencing abuse may still qualify for the permanent visa and encouraged affected individuals to seek further information through the dedicated domestic and family violence visa support resources. All information provided to the department in such circumstances is treated as confidential.

In a related report, Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that applicants for the permanent Partner visa subclass 801 must serve a waiting period before their application is assessed.

Australia announces age limit for child visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the age requirements children must meet to qualify for the Subclass 101 Child visa.

Legit.ng learnt that the visa allows children living outside Australia to relocate permanently and live with their parents in the country.

Source: Legit.ng