Kesari has made a surprising confession about his new teeth, claiming that his financial support from people has reduced

The influencer alleged that his former appearance attracted money from people and jokingly threatened to remove the new set of teeth

His comments have drawn mixed responses online, with some Nigerians mocking the unusual complaint

Nigerian content creator Kesari has left social media users talking after making an unusual revelation about his finances and his newly fixed teeth.

In a video making the rounds online, the content creator claimed that his income from people reduced significantly after he underwent a dental procedure reportedly worth millions of naira.

Kesari, who appeared to be speaking humorously about his situation, said he had begun regretting the decision to fix his teeth.

Kesari claimed that his financial support from people has reduced after he fixed his teeth. Photos: Kesari.

Source: Instagram

'I don't need these new teeth'

According to Kesari, his previous appearance somehow attracted financial support from people, but things changed after his teeth were transformed.

He said:

“Ever since I fixed my teeth, I stopped getting money from people. I don’t need these new sets of teeth anymore; I’m going to uproot it.”

The unusual declaration has added a new twist to the story surrounding his dental transformation.

Kesari's comments are coming only a few months after Fekomi CEO reportedly spent millions of naira to help fix his teeth.

The dental transformation attracted attention online at the time, with the content creator showing off his new smile.

Watch the X video where Kesari was complaining about his new teeth:

Reactions trail Kesari's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Web3hunteraf stated:

"There was a time I talked about this some foolish individual are attacking me I said that broken teeth had become his niche that provided his his daily bread instead of fixing the teeth the money should made him a better version of himself"

@tosin_olarewaju noted:

"So the money you’ve been receiving from people was going to waste? You didn’t save up to start a business with? Omoh shishi dem no suppose give you again. Child of ground will always belong to the ground."

Kesari confesses about his new teeth, claiming that his financial support from people has reduced. Photo: Kesari.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky sends N1m to Kesari

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly sent the sum of N1 million to an individual claiming to be social media influencer Kesari.

The money gift appeared to be Bobrisky's way of appreciating Kesari for supporting him during his drama with street singer Portable Zazu over his controversial best-dressed female award.

Barely minutes after the screenshot went viral, Kesari, in an Instagram Live, denied sending his account number to Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng