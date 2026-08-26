Music star 2Baba took to his Instagram Story to send a birthday message to Ochacho, also known as King Mo Adah

His estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, formerly Annie Idibia, also shared a birthday tribute for the celebrant

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba was among the celebrities who attended the businessman's birthday in the UK

Despite their much-publicised marital troubles, music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his estranged wife Annie Macaulay have both stepped out on social media to celebrate the same person.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 2Baba took to his Instagram Story to post a birthday tribute for Ochacho, also identified as King Mo Adah. The post, set to his track Celebrate carried a simple but warm message: "Happy birthday @king_mo_adah."

2Baba and Annie Idibia pen separate birthday messages to billionaire Ochacho. Credit: official2baba/annieidibia1/kingmohdah

Source: Instagram

Annie Macaulay, the actress formerly known as Annie Idibia, also marked the occasion by sharing her own birthday wishes for Ochacho on the same day.

2Baba and Ochacho's Bond

The birthday tribute from 2Baba is not a surprise to those who have followed their friendship closely. Ochacho and the veteran singer share a long-standing bond, and the celebrant has previously been spotted at high-profile events alongside the music star.

Davido, 2Baba, and Timaya stormed Ochacho's birthday party in London, a testament to how deeply embedded Ochacho is within Nigeria's entertainment circle.

Annie and 2Baba's Separate Tributes

What makes this moment noteworthy is the fact that both 2Baba and Annie Macaulay, who have been separated, both chose to publicly celebrate the same person on the same day. The couple's relationship has been the subject of significant media attention, making any shared gesture, however indirect, a talking point.

A screenshot of 2Baba and Annie's message to Ochacho is below:

2Baba and Annie's heartfelt message to billionaire Ochacho captures attention. Credit: annieidibia/official2baba

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho makes promises to Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire real-estate mogul King Ochacho promised to attend Peller and Jarvis’ future child’s naming ceremony as the number one guest.

He said any son should be named after his son, Iceking, while a daughter should bear his daughter Princess’ name, with Peller agreeing to the condition.

Ochacho also promised Peller five convertible Rolls-Royces and a dedicated cameraman whenever he visits London, adding to his series of lavish offers.

Source: Legit.ng