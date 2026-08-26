2Baba and Estranged Wife Annie Idibia Send Heartfelt Message to Billionaire Ochacho
- Music star 2Baba took to his Instagram Story to send a birthday message to Ochacho, also known as King Mo Adah
- His estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, formerly Annie Idibia, also shared a birthday tribute for the celebrant
- Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba was among the celebrities who attended the businessman's birthday in the UK
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Despite their much-publicised marital troubles, music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his estranged wife Annie Macaulay have both stepped out on social media to celebrate the same person.
On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 2Baba took to his Instagram Story to post a birthday tribute for Ochacho, also identified as King Mo Adah. The post, set to his track Celebrate carried a simple but warm message: "Happy birthday @king_mo_adah."
Annie Macaulay, the actress formerly known as Annie Idibia, also marked the occasion by sharing her own birthday wishes for Ochacho on the same day.
Taiwo Hassan: Toyin Abraham breaks silence, mourns Ogogo in unique way; late actor's daughter reacts
2Baba and Ochacho's Bond
The birthday tribute from 2Baba is not a surprise to those who have followed their friendship closely. Ochacho and the veteran singer share a long-standing bond, and the celebrant has previously been spotted at high-profile events alongside the music star.
Davido, 2Baba, and Timaya stormed Ochacho's birthday party in London, a testament to how deeply embedded Ochacho is within Nigeria's entertainment circle.
Annie and 2Baba's Separate Tributes
What makes this moment noteworthy is the fact that both 2Baba and Annie Macaulay, who have been separated, both chose to publicly celebrate the same person on the same day. The couple's relationship has been the subject of significant media attention, making any shared gesture, however indirect, a talking point.
A screenshot of 2Baba and Annie's message to Ochacho is below:
King Ochacho makes promises to Peller
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire real-estate mogul King Ochacho promised to attend Peller and Jarvis’ future child’s naming ceremony as the number one guest.
He said any son should be named after his son, Iceking, while a daughter should bear his daughter Princess’ name, with Peller agreeing to the condition.
Ochacho also promised Peller five convertible Rolls-Royces and a dedicated cameraman whenever he visits London, adding to his series of lavish offers.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng