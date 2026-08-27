The UAE government has issued strict instructions to foreigners on what to do the moment their e-visa arrives

The official UAE government website listed four specific details travellers must cross-check against their passport immediately after approval

Errors in any of the four details could affect a traveller's entry, making the checks critical before any travel arrangements are confirmed

The United Arab Emirates has issued a firm directive to foreigners, outlining exactly what they must do the moment their e-visa application is approved.

According to the UAE government's official website, travellers should not wait to open their approved e-visa document.

UAE lists 4 things foreigners should check after their e-visa is approved. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Things to check on your UAE e-visa

The guidance states clearly: "After your visa is approved: what to check immediately. Open the e-visa the moment it arrives and check four things against your passport."

The government listed four specific items that every approved applicant must verify against their passport before making any further travel plans:

1. Your name, spelled exactly as it appears in your passport

2. Your passport number, character for character

3. The validity window

4. Entry type, single or multiple, matching what you paid for

Each of these points requires careful, character-by-character comparison with the details in the traveller's physical passport. A single discrepancy, whether a misspelt name, a wrong digit in the passport number, or an incorrect entry type, could create serious problems at the point of entry.

Why these checks matter for UAE-bound travellers

The UAE processes a significant volume of e-visa applications from travellers across the world, and errors can occasionally occur during data entry. By verifying all four details immediately after the e-visa arrives, applicants give themselves enough time to raise any corrections before their travel date.

The validity window check is particularly important, as it confirms the dates within which the traveller must enter the country. The entry type, whether single or multiple entry, must also correspond exactly to what the applicant selected and paid for during the application process. Travelling on a visa that does not match these details could result in denial of entry or other complications at the border.

UAE lists work permits available to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had released a complete list of 13 work permits available to foreign workers.

The categories include permits for freelancers, students, private teachers, Golden Visa holders, and those recruited from outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng