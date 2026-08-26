Meta introduces two-hour daily limits and overnight access blackouts for teen users on Facebook and Instagram

Parents gain enhanced tools to monitor teen usage and protect against inappropriate content

Settlement could redefine social media safety standards for young users across multiple platforms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to sweeping new restrictions on teen accounts as part of a landmark settlement with U.S. state attorneys general over allegations that its platforms harmed young users.

Under the agreement, teens will face a default two-hour daily limit across Facebook and Instagram, while access to the platforms will be blocked overnight.

Mark Zuckerberg's app imposes a two-hour daily limit on teens using Instagram, Facebook, and other apps amid a $16.7 billion settlement. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The settlement, which could reach about $16.7 billion under the terms reported by Reuters and CBS News, is subject to court approval.

The deal resolves allegations that Meta deliberately designed features to encourage excessive use, misled users about the safety of its platforms and improperly collected personal information from children under 13.

Facebook, Instagram to shut down at night

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a default nighttime block for teen users.

Under the agreement, teens will be prevented from accessing Facebook and Instagram between midnight and 6 a.m. The companies will also mute most push notifications during school hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays during the school year.

Meta will also introduce prompts after every 15 minutes of continuous use, alongside reminders when users reach 60 and 90 minutes of daily activity.

The two-hour limit will apply cumulatively across Facebook and Instagram, meaning time spent scrolling on either platform will count toward the same daily allowance.

Parents to get greater control

The agreement also gives parents stronger tools to supervise how teenagers use Meta's platforms.

The company said the restrictions will automatically apply to users under 18 in participating U.S. states and territories, pending judicial approval. Parents will have additional controls and information about their children's activity, including alerts when a teen attempts to change protective settings or links another account.

Meta will also strengthen protections against unwanted contact from suspicious adults and introduce additional measures aimed at limiting exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate content.

Settlement could reshape social media

The financial agreement comes as Meta faces growing scrutiny over the impact of social media on children and teenagers.

The company has denied wrongdoing but agreed to the changes as it seeks to resolve the legal battle involving numerous U.S. states and territories. The settlement also calls for independent oversight of Meta's compliance with the new requirements.

Mark Zuckerberg's app imposes a two-hour daily limit on teens using Instagram, Facebook, and other apps amid a $16.7 billion settlement Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Meta is urging other major platforms, including TikTok and YouTube, to adopt similar protections. If competing platforms join the agreement, some of the restrictions could become even tougher, including shorter daily limits.

The settlement marks one of the biggest attempts yet to force a major social media company to redesign how young users interact with its platforms, potentially setting a new standard for online safety across the technology industry.

Meta announces new features for users

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meta has announced the release of new artificial intelligence features across its Facebook platform to improve the way users search, create, and share content.

The company said the updates are aimed at helping users “get more done with less effort,” whether that involves finding real-time answers from communities, generating creative posts, or turning simple ideas into shareable content.

Source: Legit.ng