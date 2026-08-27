Biggie has handed Flora a risky gambit mission that requires her to convince fellow housemate Aikou that she genuinely has romantic feelings for him

Flora expressed doubts about the plan, worrying that Aikou could reveal their interactions to the rest of the BBNaija house

The mission comes shortly after Biggie instructed Aikou to also convince Flora that his feelings for her are genuine

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has taken another dramatic turn after Biggie handed Flora a secret mission that could completely change her relationship with Aikou.

During a conversation with Flora on Wednesday, Biggie ordered the housemate to do everything possible to make Aikou fall in love with her.

However, there was one major condition: Aikou must never discover that it is a game.

Biggie has handed Flora a risky gambit mission that requires her to convince fellow housemate Aikou to fall in love with her. Credit: Flora/Aikou.

Source: Instagram

‘Make him believe your feelings are real’

Biggie instructed Flora to find the right opportunity to get closer to Aikou and build a strong emotional connection with him.

He told her to show genuine interest and make the fellow housemate believe that she was developing romantic feelings for him.

Biggie also gave her a deadline, directing her to complete the mission before the end of the week.

Flora, however, immediately recognised the potential danger.

Responding to Biggie, Flora admitted that Aikou might not be the easiest person to convince.

She said she feared he could tell the entire house that she was interested in him.

Despite her concerns, Flora accepted the challenge.

“It’s a game, I will give it a try,” she said.

Biggie then appeared to encourage her, telling Flora that if Aikou revealed the situation to the house, he would likely do so proudly because she was “a beautiful wolf.”

Aikou has his own secret mission

Interestingly, Flora is not the only housemate playing this dangerous game.

Just minutes earlier, Biggie had instructed Aikou to convince Flora that his feelings for her were also genuine.

Both housemates are therefore operating under secret instructions, each unaware that the other is playing a similar gambit.

Watch X videos of the moment when Flora is on the secret mission here:

Flora expressed doubts about the plan, worrying that Aikou could reveal their interactions to the rest of the BBNaija house. Photo: Flora.

Source: UGC

Housemate Abi Attempts Voluntary Exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, Abi's contemplation of a voluntary exit sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng