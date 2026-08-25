Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the eligibility conditions foreign spouses must satisfy to qualify for a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801)

Applicants must generally wait two years from the date of their temporary visa application before they can be assessed for the permanent visa

Certain circumstances, including domestic violence or the death of a sponsor, may still allow an applicant to qualify for the permanent visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has detailed five conditions that foreign spouses and de facto partners must satisfy before they can be granted a permanent Partner visa, known as subclass 801.

The permanent visa is the final stage of a two-step process for partners of Australian citizens or permanent residents living in the country.

Australia lists 5 requirements for foreign spouses to get permanent partner visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Requirements for Australian permanent partner visa

1. Visa requirements

Applicants typically must already hold either a Partner visa (subclass 820) or a Dependent Child visa (subclass 445) to be considered.

One of the most significant conditions is the waiting period. At least two years must have elapsed from the date an applicant originally applied for the subclass 820 and 801 visas before eligibility for the permanent grant can be assessed. Applicants can confirm that date through their ImmiAccount.

There is, however, an exception to this timeline. Where the sponsoring partner and the applicant can demonstrate they were already in a long-term relationship at the time of the original application, the Department may grant the permanent visa in less than two years.

2. Meet relationship requirements

Applicants must continue to be in a genuine relationship with the same person who originally sponsored their temporary visa. The Department does acknowledge, though, that an applicant may still be eligible if the relationship breaks down or the sponsor passes away before the permanent visa is granted. Those experiencing domestic or family violence are also encouraged to come forward, as special provisions may apply.

3. Health requirement

Health requirements must also continue to be met, not only by the primary applicant but by any family members included in the application. If health examinations were previously completed for the subclass 820 visa, the Department will advise whether further checks are necessary.

4. Financial obligations

Financial obligations to the Australian government must be cleared or formally arranged for repayment. This applies to the applicant as well as any family members, including those who may not be travelling to Australia.

5. Best interest of applicant

Finally, where any applicant is under the age of 18, the Department will consider whether granting the visa serves that child's best interests. The visa may not be granted if this condition is not satisfied.

Once all conditions are met and the visa is approved, it is permanent, and the holder becomes an Australian permanent resident from the date of the grant.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng