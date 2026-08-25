The wife of an active-duty US Army sergeant was deported to Honduras on Monday, August 25, 2026

Cristy Maryori Villafranca-Trejo was arrested by ICE in July outside a Walmart while her 6-year-old daughter watched

She is at least the seventh spouse or parent of an active-duty US service member deported under the Trump administration

The wife of an active-duty US Army sergeant has been deported to Honduras, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday, August 25, 2026, in what has become the latest case highlighting how President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting families of serving military members.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed in an email that Cristy Maryori Villafranca-Trejo "was removed from the United States" on Monday. Her husband, Army Sergeant Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, told ABC News that his wife, who is the mother of a six-year-old girl, had been sent back to Honduras.

US Army Sergeant Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez serves in the US military. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Arrest Outside a Walmart

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Villafranca-Trejo on July 11 during what DHS described as a "targeted immigration enforcement operation." Turcios Juarez said the arrest happened outside a Walmart as their young daughter looked on, Reuters reports.

The DHS said she had illegally entered the United States and that due process was followed in her case.

Villafranca-Trejo left Honduras in 2016, according to her husband, who said she fled because of violent crime in the country.

According to an Associated Press tally, she is at least the seventh spouse or parent of an active-duty US military service member to be deported since Trump began his immigration enforcement drive.

Sergeant's Military Service and Citizenship

Turcios Juarez joined the US military and became a citizen in 2024 following a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. He said he had begun the process of seeking citizenship for his wife, expecting that his military service would help speed up her naturalisation.

Separately, over the weekend, the immigrant father of a US sailor serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which was deployed in the Middle East during the Iran war, was taken into federal immigration custody and remains detained.

Broader Crackdown

Trump's administration has pursued one of the most aggressive immigration enforcement campaigns in recent American history, which includes revoking visas and green cards alongside large-scale deportations. The administration says the measures are aimed at strengthening domestic security.

Rights groups have pushed back strongly, arguing the crackdown has undermined free speech and due process protections and created fear among ethnic minority communities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

Critics have also noted that while Trump campaigned on stopping illegal immigration, his administration has simultaneously made legal immigration harder, including by introducing costly new fees for certain work visa applicants.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng