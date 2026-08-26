Australia's Prospective Marriage visa gives foreign fiancés the right to live, work, and study in the country for up to 15 months

Holders of the visa can travel in and out of Australia as many times as they wish while it remains valid

The Australian government has outlined specific conditions fiancés must meet, including what happens after they get married in the country

Australia has published details of the rights and responsibilities associated with its Prospective Marriage visa, offering foreign nationals engaged to Australian residents a clearer picture of what life on the visa entails.

The visa, officially classified as subclass 300, is designed for people outside Australia who are engaged to an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen and plan to marry and settle in the country.

Australia lists 4 benefits for foreign fiancés on prospective marriage visa. Photo: Getty

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Benefits of Australian prospective marriage visa

1. Foreign fiancés granted the subclass 300 visa are permitted to live in Australia for between nine and 15 months from the date the visa is granted. During that window, they may travel in and out of the country as often as they wish, without restriction on the number of trips.

2. The visa also grants full work rights, meaning holders are protected under Australian workplace law from the moment they arrive.

3. They may also enrol in study, though tuition costs are entirely at their own expense and no government funding is available to support their education.

4. Path to Permanent Residency: After getting married in Australia, couples who wish to remain in the country permanently should apply for a Partner visa, specifically subclasses 820 and 801, before the Prospective Marriage visa expires.

Other rules surrounding Prospective Marriage Visa

One important condition applies to those who are outside Australia when the visa is approved: they must enter the country before the first entry arrival date stated in their grant letter. Even if that date has passed, entry may still be possible as long as the visa itself has not expired, though the visa remains subject to cancellation before or at the border.

The Australian government notes that applying for the Partner visa while still holding a valid Prospective Marriage visa attracts a lower fee than applying after it has lapsed.

Visa holders who have a baby after being granted the subclass 300 must notify the authorities. However, it is not possible to add any other family members to the visa once it has already been granted; those relatives would need to explore separate visa options independently.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng