Meet Celina Powell: what is the social media star up to now?

Celina Powell is an American Instagram model who doubles up as a socialite. She is famous for her Instagram photos and controversial allegations that relate to hip-hop stars like Snoop Dogg and rap stars like Fetty Wap, Waka Flocka Flame, Offset, and O'Shea Jackson Jr, among others. Celina Powell's popular nickname is "Black Widow," and she once claimed to be carrying Offset's child (2017).

Instagram model Celina Powell. Photo: @celinaapowellxo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celina Powell is a famous American social media personality and model. She has amassed a huge following across her social media platforms. Her biography reveals interesting facts about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Celina Powell Famous as Black Widow Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 124 lbs (56 kgs) Body measurements 33-25-34 inches (83-63-86 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Wheat Ridge High School Profession Social media influencer and model Net worth $2 million X (formerly Twitter) @celinapowellduh

Celina Powell's biography

Celina Powell was born on 13 June 1995, in Denver, Colorado, United States. She is an American citizen of Puerto Rican ancestry from her mother's side.

Her parents separated when she was a child, and she was raised by her aunt. Celina has three siblings: two sisters and a brother.

How old is Celina Powell?

As of 2023, Celina Powell's age is 28 years. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Celina Powell doing now?

Instagram model and social media influencer Celina Powell is well-known for her thought-provoking postings. Millions of people have followed her on social media thus far. She is also actively using her OnlyFans account.

She has a YouTube channel, @Celina Powell, which has 119k subscribers. Celina has an Instagram account, @celinaapowellxo, which has 3.2 million followers, while her X (formally Twitter) page @celinapowellduh has 129k followers.

What is Celina Powell's net worth?

According to Inspiration Feed, the Instagram model reportedly has a net worth of $2 million, which she has earned primarily through her social media influencer and model career. Additionally, she generates income from her OnlyFans account.

Who is Celina Powell dating?

Celina has had a pretty complicated love life. She has been with a bunch of famous people over the years. She dated O'Shea Jackson Jr. from 2015 to 2016, and in the same year, she also had a thing with Dwight Howard, Fatboy SSE, and Dez Bryant.

In 2016 and 2017, she was linked with Fetty Wap, Waka Flocka Flame, and Cash Out. During that time, she also had a short fling with Swae Lee. Her relationship with Offset lasted from 2017 to 2018. She was also linked with Ferrari, DJ Akademiks, Aaron Carter, Akon, Adam Grandmaison, 6ix9ine, and Snoop Dogg.

Does Celina Powell have a baby?

Celina caused quite a stir online when she posted a fake paternity test on social media, falsely asserting that Offset was the father of her unborn child. Later on, she came clean and admitted to fabricating the whole story.

But the drama didn't stop there—despite confessing to the lie, Celina Powell still went ahead and had the baby. She named her child after Offset's last name, calling the baby Karma Kiari Cephus.

Is Celina Powell in jail?

In 2021, Celina Powell received a two-year sentence at a Colorado State Prison due to a probation violation linked to a 2015 conviction for involvement in a theft ring, where she was accused of being the getaway driver.

Local law enforcement disclosed that Powell breached her probation terms in the aforementioned case by failing multiple drug and alcohol tests, among other infractions. After evading a court appearance, Powell was arrested and subsequently sentenced in Broomfield County.

Powell was apprehended again in Miami, Florida, following a traffic stop initiated by Miami-Dade police for an illegal right turn. Although she received a warning for that specific violation, she was taken into custody when officers discovered she was driving with a suspended license.

Consequently, she faced charges of habitual driving on a suspended license and was detained in a local jail.

Is Celina Powell still in jail?

Celina Powell is presently not in prison, as she mentioned in a video posted on her YouTube channel, expressing gratitude for the early grant of her probation. In the video, she acknowledged her good fortune for being released earlier than expected.

Powell shared that during her time in a holding facility before being transferred to prison, she sought advice from fellow inmates and correctional officers regarding the dos and don'ts of prison life.

While serving her prison term, Powell disclosed that she diligently adhered to the guidance provided by correctional officers who recognized her from her activities outside of prison. She emphasized that she maintained a low profile, avoided conflicts, and refrained from any disruptive behavior during her time behind bars.

How tall is Celina Powell?

Celina Powell's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters), and she weighs 124 pounds (56 kilograms). Celina has brown hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 33-25-34 inches (83-63-86 centimeters).

Quick facts about Celina Powell

Celina has multiple tattoos.

Her shoe size is 6.5 (UK).

She has been arrested.

Celina Powell is an American Instagram model known for her pictures. She is also known as "Black Widow." This is based on her longtime list of relationships with various male hip-hop celebrities, where she is known for exposing information concerning their private relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nivine Jay. Nivine is an American actress, model, writer, and social media influencer.

She is known for her relationship with Jason Nash, an American comedian, YouTuber, and social media personality. Nivine gained notoriety for the first time in 2021 when she shared a video that Ben Affleck had sent her on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng