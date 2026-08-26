The US State Department launched a global training initiative at all embassies and consulates, leading to a pause in immigrant visa appointments

Applicants with scheduled interviews received emails saying their appointments were rescheduled, with no new dates confirmed

The pause comes amid Trump's wider immigration crackdown, which a US judge partially struck down on Friday

The United States government has suspended immigrant visa appointments at embassies and consulates across the world, the latest disruption to legal immigration pathways under President Donald Trump's administration.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that a global training programme had been rolled out across all US diplomatic missions. The spokesperson said visa appointments were being adjusted to allow consular officers to undergo the training, which is designed to help them better screen applicants who might rely on US public benefits and to ensure evaluations are carried out "comprehensively and consistently." No timeline or further details about the training were disclosed.

US pauses immigrant visa application worldwide Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Applicants face rescheduled interviews with no new dates

The Financial Times first reported the pause, noting that immigrant visa applicants who already had confirmed interview slots at US embassies and consulates began receiving emails informing them that their appointments had been cancelled and that they would be notified of new dates at a later time.

The development is part of a broader immigration campaign under Trump's second term, which has included the revocation of visas and green cards, rejection of applications tied to political views, and crackdowns on individuals who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

Court blocks earlier visa suspension

The administration has faced legal resistance to its immigration measures. A US judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy that had suspended immigrant visa issuance to nationals from 75 countries, ruling that the policy went beyond the legal authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While Trump won the 2024 presidential election partly on a platform of halting illegal immigration, his administration's policies have also made legal immigration considerably harder. These include new and costly fees attached to certain work visa categories.

Human rights organisations have condemned the broader crackdown as discriminatory, arguing it infringes on free speech and due process rights. Several groups have also raised concerns about the environment the policies have created for ethnic minorities in the US, particularly around racial profiling. The administration maintains the crackdown is necessary to strengthen domestic security.

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng