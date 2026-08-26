Gospel singer Neon Adejo's wife, Lade, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to address swirling allegations against her husband

In a multi-slide post, she defended her husband's character and insisted her family lacked nothing despite his financial support of others

She posed pointed, unanswered questions about the core allegations, including claims of abuse and abandonment

Gospel singer Neon Adejo's wife, Dr Lade Adejo, has stepped forward to publicly defend her husband following a wave of infidelity allegations that have dominated online conversations.

Publishing a multi-slide post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the singer's wife, who goes challenged what she described as a deliberately distorted version of events crafted to mislead the public.

Gospel singer Neon Adejo’s wife, Lade, finally reacts to infidelity accusations against her husband. Credit: neonadejo/aliciadaniella

Source: Instagram

"It is deeply disturbing how easily a carefully constructed narrative can deceive the public when people choose emotion and assumption over discernment, context, and objective examination," she wrote in the opening slide of her post.

Neon Adejo's wife defends husband's financial support and generosity

A significant portion of her statement addressed speculation that her husband's financial assistance to another person came at her family's expense. She was direct in shutting that down.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if my husband chooses to spend money assisting someone he believes is genuinely in need, best believe he's spent much more for me, our son and the rest of his family," she wrote. "We lack nothing. My needs are met, my family is cared for, and his generosity toward another person does not diminish what he provides for those closest to him."

She also took aim at the character of those levelling the allegations, suggesting that someone who received genuine support and later made damaging claims against their benefactors had shown "a profound disregard for the integrity and goodwill of those who helped in good faith."

Rather than simply defending Neon Adejo, his wife redirected attention to what she called the real issues at the heart of the controversy. She posed a series of direct questions that she said remained unanswered by the accusing party:

"Did you abuse your wife? Did you leave your wife and family without adequate shelter in a foreign country? Did you provide for their needs, or did you abandon them to fend for themselves?"

She closed the post with a firm warning, noting that facts outlast fabricated narratives:

Gospel singer Neon Adejo’s wife addresses infidelity claim against her husband. Credit: neonadejo

Source: Instagram

"You cannot permanently outrun the consequences of your own actions, nor can you make another person the villain simply because they exposed the responsibilities you failed to fulfil."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that celebrity photographer David Martins released more chats of Neon Adejo allegedly flirting with his wife.

Neon Adejo's wife's Instagram post defending her husband amid infidelity allegations is below:

Neon Adejo announces fatherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Neon Adejo celebrated his birthday by sharing beautiful photos with his pregnant wife.

The “Eze Ebube” crooner announced that he would become a father this year, sparking congratulatory messages and prayers from fans.

Neon Adejo also explained that his new music had been released as he celebrated the milestone.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng