MultiChoice Nigeria evolves from pay-TV provider to key player in the creative economy

Kemi Omotosho highlights local investment as crucial for connecting Nigerian talent to wider audiences

Company combats piracy while introducing flexible viewing options for DStv subscribers through digital streaming

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Nigeria is entering a new phase of its business as the company expands its focus beyond traditional television entertainment to become a bigger player in Nigeria’s creative economy.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the company’s more than three-decade presence in the country had transformed it from a pay-TV provider into a major participant in content production, technology, local talent development and infrastructure.

MultiChoice Nigeria CEO unveils new growth strategy as DStv offers subscribers more flexible options Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Omotosho said MultiChoice now operates within a broader ecosystem that includes producers, actors, production crews, dealers, installers and numerous small businesses whose activities are connected to the entertainment industry.

Her comments come as the company continues its operations under a new ownership structure following its integration into CANAL+, the France-based global media and entertainment group, in September 2025.

CANAL+ ownership opens new opportunities

According to Omotosho, the new ownership structure gives MultiChoice Nigeria access to greater scale, technology, content and international expertise while allowing the Nigerian business to maintain its local identity.

She said products, pricing, distribution and customer experience would continue to be shaped by the realities of the Nigerian market.

Omotosho also described local investment as fundamental to the company’s future, stressing the importance of producing content that Nigerians can connect with while creating opportunities for Nigerian stories and talent to reach audiences across Africa and other parts of the world.

The company’s strategy, she said, is to combine the international reach of CANAL+ with MultiChoice’s deep understanding of Nigeria and its creative industry.

MultiChoice steps up fight against piracy

Piracy remains another major concern for the company as it seeks to protect the commercial value of locally produced content.

Omotosho said piracy not only affects MultiChoice but also threatens the livelihoods of producers, actors, production workers and other professionals whose income depends on the entertainment industry.

She disclosed that MultiChoice is working with the Nigerian Copyright Commission and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to combat piracy and educate Nigerians about its wider impact, according to multiple reports in The Guardian and TheCable.

The company believes stronger copyright protection will help sustain investment in local content and encourage more creators to produce commercially viable Nigerian stories.

DStv subscribers get more viewing options

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria is giving DStv subscribers greater flexibility by allowing customers to choose between traditional satellite television and streaming options.

DStv Stream provides an alternative for subscribers who prefer to watch content over the internet without relying on satellite dishes and decoders.

An analysis of available subscription options shows that streaming can reduce the upfront costs associated with hardware installation, particularly for customers who already have access to a reliable internet connection.

Traditional DStv subscriptions, however, continue to require the relevant satellite equipment, meaning new customers may face additional installation and hardware expenses.

MultiChoice Nigeria CEO unveils new growth strategy as DStv offers subscribers more flexible options Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

The contrasting options come as MultiChoice seeks to adapt its services to changing viewing habits and give customers more ways to access its content.

The company’s next phase is therefore expected to balance its established pay-TV business with digital streaming, stronger local content investment and the wider opportunities created by its connection to CANAL+.

Canal+ reworks pricing for DStv and GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers across Africa could be seeing the beginning of a major transformation as Canal+ accelerates efforts to overhaul the pay-TV giant's pricing structure, content offerings and subscription model.

The French media company, which completed its acquisition of MultiChoice Group in 2025, has already introduced several changes that signal a new direction for the DStv business.

Source: Legit.ng