The US government has listed the only two relatives that Green Card holders are allowed to sponsor for permanent residency in America

A foreign citizen must be sponsored by an immediate relative who is at least 21 years old and holds US citizenship or permanent residency

The US government clarified that Green Card holders face stricter sponsorship limits compared to full US citizens under family-based immigration rules

The United States government has made clear that Green Card holders, officially known as Lawful Permanent Residents, can only sponsor two categories of relatives for an immigrant visa that leads to permanent residency in the country.

According to the US Department of State's official guidance on family-based immigration, any foreign citizen who wishes to live permanently in the United States must first obtain an immigrant visa.

US reveals relatives that Green Card holders can sponsor to join them in America. Photo Credit: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

To qualify for one, they need a sponsor who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or a Green Card.

Who Green Card holders can sponsor

For green card holders specifically, the list of eligible relatives they can petition for is limited to just two groups:

A spouse.

An unmarried son or daughter.

This means that Green Card holders cannot sponsor siblings, parents, or married children, options that may be available to those who have gone on to obtain full US citizenship.

US Green Card: Why the distinction matters

The difference between what a Green Card holder and a US citizen can do for their family is significant for many immigrants navigating the American immigration system. A foreign relative without an eligible sponsor cannot begin the immigrant visa process at all, regardless of how long they have been waiting or how close their family ties are.

The US government noted that the sponsoring relative must be at least 21 years old to file an immigrant visa petition on behalf of a family member. This age requirement applies whether the sponsor is a citizen or a green card holder.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have secured permanent residency in the United States, understanding the boundaries of their sponsorship rights is a critical step in deciding how and when to bring family members to join them.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had published three ways that Green Card holders could lose their permanent residence status.

US rules for foreigners with 2-year Green Cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published rules for foreigners with two-year Green Cards.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), conditional permanent residents are not permitted to renew their two-year Green Cards the way standard cardholders renew theirs.

Instead, they are required to file a separate petition to remove the conditions attached to their residency status.

Source: Legit.ng