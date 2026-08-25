The University of Ibadan opened applications for fully online master's degrees and postgraduate diplomas approved by the University Senate for 2026

UI eCampus targets working professionals and graduates in Nigeria, across Africa and in the diaspora who cannot relocate for campus-based study

The programmes are taught by University of Ibadan faculty and delivered through a partnership with Astria Learning, with flexible tuition payment available

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State has announced that its Postgraduate College will offer fully online academic and professional postgraduate programmes for the 2026 intake, with applications opening soon through the UI eCampus platform.

The Senate of the University approved the programmes for 100% online delivery, covering master's degree programmes and postgraduate diploma programmes across various disciplines.

UI eCampus targets working professionals unable to relocate for campus-based study. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: UGC

As reported by Guardian, all courses are taught by University of Ibadan faculty and carry the same credentials awarded to on-campus students.

Who the programmes are designed for

UI eCampus is aimed at working professionals and graduates in Nigeria, across Africa, and in the diaspora who cannot put their careers or family commitments on hold to pursue postgraduate education on a physical campus.

Students can study from wherever they are currently based, and flexible tuition payment by instalments is available, subject to the terms of each programme.

Professor Simisola O. Akintola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, spoke on behalf of Vice-Chancellor Prof Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, describing the initiative as part of the university's strategic plan to widen access to quality postgraduate education.

"As part of the University of Ibadan's strategic drive to expand access to quality postgraduate education, our collaboration with Astria Learning represents a significant milestone. It affirms UI's position as a leading institution embracing innovation in the delivery of academic programmes, while maintaining the standards for which we are known," she said.

The platform was developed in partnership with Astria Learning. Dr Jeff Bordes, Founder and CEO of Astria Learning, said the arrangement addresses a structural gap in Nigeria's higher education landscape.

"Nigeria's demand for advanced qualifications far outstrips the seats available on campus, and this partnership lets one of the country's strongest universities meet that demand at scale," Dr Bordes said.

How to Apply

Prospective applicants can download the UI eCampus prospectus at ecampus.ui.edu.ng/download-prospectus for full programme details, entry requirements, and application timelines.

Programme listings are available at ecampus.ui.edu.ng/academic-programmes, and general admission requirements can be reviewed at ecampus.ui.edu.ng/admissions-requirements.

Applications will be submitted online. Candidates must meet the University's general admission requirements as well as any additional conditions set for their chosen programme.

Only complete applications accompanied by the required documents will be considered. Specific closing dates and application procedures will be published on the UI eCampus website and communicated directly to those who have requested the prospectus.

Apply Now: UI launches fully online postgraduate degrees for 2026 intake.

Source: Original

UI, UNILAG top Nigerian universities in global ranking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the University of Ibadan ranked first in Nigeria and 1,291st globally in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking of over 32,000 institutions.

The University of Lagos came second in Nigeria, while the University of Nigeria and Covenant University rounded out the top four.

Harvard University held the top global spot, with American universities dominating seven of the world's top 10 positions.

Source: Legit.ng