Singer B-Red has opened up on why his father, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and other members of their wealthy family ventured into politics

The Afrobeats star claimed the Adeleke family does not need political positions to make money, citing their long-standing generational wealth

B-Red also expressed confidence that Nigeria would improve significantly if his father became president,

Nigerian singer B-Red has shared his perspective on his family's involvement in Nigerian politics, insisting that financial gain is not their motivation.

The singer, whose father is Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, made the revelation during an old interview on the Echo Room podcast.

According to B-Red, his family had accumulated wealth long before some of its members ventured into politics.

B-Red opens up on why his father, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and other members of their wealthy family ventured into politics. Photos: B-Red/Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

'We don't need politics for money'

B-Red explained that his father and other members of the Adeleke family entered politics because they wanted to help people.

He said:

“We don’t need politics for money; we have been rich for a long time. My family is only in politics to help.”

The singer's comment comes as the Adeleke family continues to maintain a strong presence in Osun State politics.

The family has produced two governors and senators, including the late Isiaka Adeleke and the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Beyond defending his family's political motivation, B-Red also shared his thoughts on what could happen if his father eventually becomes Nigeria's president.

The singer expressed confidence that his father's leadership would bring significant improvements to the country.

“If my dad, Governor Ademola Adeleke, becomes the President of Nigeria, things will improve drastically,” he said.

However, B-Red admitted that he has mixed feelings about such a possibility.

'I don't want my dad to be President'

Despite his confidence in his father's ability to improve Nigeria, B-Red said he would rather Ademola Adeleke avoid the presidency because of the enormous pressure that comes with the office.

“But I don’t want my dad to be President because the pressure will be too much,” he added.

Watch the X video of B-Red speaking about his father here:

Reactions trail B-Red's old interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bayology stated:

"If the SouthEast can promote mediocre for Presidency then it won't be surprising to see people promoting another mediocre like Ademola for presidency"

@Madameesme shared:

"Good heart is not all we need. We need intelligence and competence. The 1 talent they gave him (Osun) has he transformed it to 2 talents or has he buried it. Why should we give him 5 talents?? If you know you know. There is a difference between an Otti and the dancing governor."

@ctrl_09 said

"Make this guy order me for E-hailing driver. I no go ever pick am, even if he raises the pay by 100"

B-Red also expressed confidence that Nigeria would improve significantly if his father, Ademola Adeleke, became president. Photo: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Twitter

B-Red gifts 2 artistes money

Legit.ng previously reported that B-Red showed some love to his fans during his Lagos concert.

The singer asked two artistes to come on stage with the portraits and ended up blessing them with the sum of $100 each and told them to manage it.

B-Red's gesture warmed the hearts of fans, who then compared him with former Big Brother Naija contestant Kiddwaya, who gave N50K to his fans on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng