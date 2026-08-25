Ajoke Taiwo, Ogogo’s first wife, has opened up about their marriage following the veteran actor’s death

She revealed that Ogogo asked her to abandon acting after they got married and focus on raising their children

The actress-turned-hairdresser described her late husband as caring and loving, saying his death remains a huge loss to her

The late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, may have spent decades entertaining movie lovers, but his first wife, Ajoke Taiwo, revealed that he did not want her to continue acting after they got married.

Ajoke spoke for the first time after the veteran actor’s death, sharing details about their relationship and the decision that changed the course of her career.

Ogogo died after battling cancer and was buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown, Ilaro, Ogun State.

Ajoke Taiwo opened up about their marriage following Ogogo's death. Photos: Ajoke Taiwo/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

‘He asked me to focus on the kids’

According to Ajoke, she was already an actress before Ogogo joined their group. However, after their marriage, the actor asked her to leave the profession and dedicate her time to their children.

She said:

“My husband was a good person, a caring husband. He loved me so much. After him, it is God. His death is a big loss to me.”

She added that although they once acted together, Ogogo eventually wanted her to focus on family.

She shared:

“We used to act together, in fact, I started before him, before he joined our group then. However, when we got married, he asked me to stop acting and focus on raising the kids.”

Following her exit from Nollywood, Ajoke turned her attention to hairdressing, a profession she has continued since then.

Her revelation offers a glimpse into the private side of her marriage to Ogogo, showing how the actor’s wishes influenced her career and family life.

Watch the interview with Ogogo's first wife here:

Ogogo died after battling cancer on Sunday, August 23. Photo: Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's daughter shares last WhatsApp message

Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira, shared her last conversation with the late actor weeks before his death.

In the WhatsApp message, the late actor assured his daughter about his health, urging her to stay strong.

The chat, which was shared online after his demise, has captured attention as many mourned Ogogo.

Source: Legit.ng