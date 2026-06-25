Davido surprised Chioma's personal assistant, Dynasty The Great, with a brand-new Maserati worth over N100 million, leaving the recipient emotional as he shared his reaction online

The luxury gift came as a complete surprise to the PA, who thanked Davido, Chioma and the car dealer for the unexpected gesture

Social media users flooded his comment section with messages celebrating the PA's loyalty while praising Davido and Chioma for their kindness

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has surprised his wife Chioma’s personal assistant, Dynasty The Great, with a luxury car gift.

The Grammy-nominated singer presented his wife's PA with a brand-new Maserati Levante Q4 valued at over 100 million naira.

Davido gifts Chioma's PA a Maserati worth over N100 million. Photo: davido/dynastythegreat

Source: Instagram

Dynasty shared the news on his Instagram page on June 24, posting a photo of the car and expressing his shock and gratitude.

He thanked Davido and Chioma for the gift, expressed how much he loves them, and prayed for God to continue blessing the couple.

He wrote:

"Omg I wasn’t expecting this surprise this morning wow @davido @thechefchi I really appreciate everything you guys do for me. this gift right here is just crazy wow just wow. May God continue to bless you guys. I love you guys so much. Sheesh 🎁🎁 . @m_jautos may god bless you thank you so much bro. Let’s get this 🔥🔥"

In another post, Chioma Adeleke's PA shared a video showing the Maserati being brought out of the container that delivered it.

He again expressed his appreciation to Davido, Chioma, and the car dealer, Mautos, for the gesture.

He wrote:

"Thank you @davido @thechefchi may god continue to bless you guys . @m_jautos thank you 🙏🏾"

Check out the Instagram video below:

Fans praise Davido as he gifts Chioma's PA N100m Maserati

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users praised the assistant's loyalty and commended the singer for his generous nature.

@ubifranklinofficial wrote:

“Well deserved ❤️ The loyal one 👏👏”

@rachella__morningstar commented:

“You are a loyal guy chai 🤏🏼🙌 extremely deserved”

@obiofuchris said:

“God bless you more more King 001 for what you do for people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@joyphy24 commented:

"Congratulations! Am short of words. God's time is the best. I love you ❤️. God bless you @ Davido"

@benedicta_benedicta wrote:

“Chi Chi ❤️. May God continue blessing you and your husband in Jesus christ name more 🙌”

@mr_asamoah124 commented:

“Thank you Mr David and our Madam ❤️ May God bless you so much ❤️❤️👏👏”

@islymoore wrote:

"@davido the way you move this period dey give me joy ahswear ❤️❤️ anything wey bring this money go bring more Amen 🙏"

Fans praise Davido as he surprises Chioma's personal assistant with a luxury Maserati. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido rewards loyal X influencer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido stirred excitement online after gifting a loyal X influencer 15 million naira.

The fan had posted a heartfelt message declaring his devotion to the artist, which prompted the singer to request his account details and promise to send him the generous amount.

Furthermore, Davido revealed plans to organise an online livestream with the lucky influencer as soon as he returns to Nigeria from his trip.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng