President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled Senator Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director-General for mobilisation in the APC's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The 223-member campaign council was officially confirmed on Saturday, August 22, as the APC intensifies early 2027 election preparations

Oshiomhole's role will centre on strengthening party structures and coordinating supporters across Nigeria ahead of Tinubu's re-election bid

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, as Deputy Director-General in charge of mobilisation within the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Amid the Tinubu administration’s pursuit of its 'Renewed Hope' agenda, the appointment was officially confirmed on Saturday, August 22, 2026, as Nigeria’s ruling party moves into a more structured phase of preparations for the 2027 general elections. The Punch noted this development.

President Bola Tinubu names Senator Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director-General for Mobilisation of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council. Photo credit: @Emmytoby201010, @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

According to PM News, the campaign council, which has 223 members, is designed to serve as the central coordinating body for President Tinubu's re-election effort.

Its remit covers political mobilisation, administration, stakeholder engagement, and the organisation of campaign activities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adams Oshiomhole's mobilisation brief

As Deputy Director-General for mobilisation, Oshiomhole is expected to lead efforts to deepen the party's grassroots presence, engage APC leaders at all levels, and build a broad coalition of supporters ahead of the poll. The former Edo State governor and ex-APC national chairman brings significant organisational experience to the role.

Officials within the party say the newly constituted council will work in close coordination with APC governors, members of the National Assembly, and grassroots organisations to build a coherent national campaign. The focus is expected to be on consolidating the party's existing support base while presenting the Tinubu administration's record in office to voters.

Political parties intensify mobilisation and strategic preparations as the Nigerian electorate look forward to the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

2027 election campaign gathers momentum

The formation of the campaign council signals that the APC regards early preparation as critical to retaining the presidency in 2027. Political parties and potential aspirants across the country have already begun to sharpen their strategies, and the APC's move to formalise its campaign structure puts it among the first to do so at this scale.

Attention within political circles is now turning to the programmes and strategies the council will adopt, as well as how it plans to deploy the party's national and state structures in support of the president's re-election bid.

Read more on Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng