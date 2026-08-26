Australia's Parent visa (subclass 103) is open to foreign parents who want to live permanently with their children in the country

Applicants must meet several requirements, including the balance of family test, an Assurance of Support, and health and character checks

A separate retiree pathway exists under the visa, and it comes with a different set of conditions that waive some of the standard requirements

Australia has outlined the specific conditions that foreign parents of permanent residents must satisfy in order to qualify for the Parent visa (subclass 103), a permanent visa that allows eligible parents to live in the country alongside their children.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the requirements on its official immigration website, detailing two distinct pathways: the standard route and a special retiree pathway.

Australia lists rules for parents of foreign permanent residents to get visa. Photo: Getty

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Australia: Who qualifies for parent visa?

1. Under the standard route, applicants must have an eligible sponsor, which is typically a child living in Australia. Where the sponsoring child is under 18 years old, an eligible relative or community organisation may step in to fulfil that role. The Australian government must formally approve any sponsorship before the application proceeds.

2. Applicants must also satisfy what is known as the balance of family test. This condition is met when at least half of an applicant's children and stepchildren are classified as eligible children living in Australia, or when more of their children reside in Australia than in any other single country.

3. An Assurance of Support is another requirement under the standard pathway. This is a financial guarantee confirming that the applicant will not need to rely on government welfare during a specified period after entering Australia. The assurance can be provided by an individual, multiple people, or an organisation, and does not have to come from the sponsor.

4. All applicants, along with any family members included in the application, must meet health requirements

5. Character requirements set by the Australian government must be met.

6. Outstanding debts owed to the Australian government must also be cleared, or a formal repayment arrangement must be in place, before a visa can be granted.

7. Applicants aged 18 and above must sign the Australian Values Statement.

8. The government will not grant the visa in any case where doing so would not serve the best interests of an applicant under the age of 18.

9. Applicants with a history of visa cancellations or previous refusals may also face additional scrutiny during the assessment process.

Australian permanent visa: Retiree pathway and conditions

A separate route is available to applicants who, as of 8 May 2018, held or had previously held an Investor Retirement visa (subclass 405) or a Retirement visa (subclass 410), provided they have not held any other substantive visa between that date and the date of their parent visa application.

Applicants under this pathway must also be physically present in Australia at the time of applying.

Those who qualify through the retiree route are exempt from the balance of family test, the Assurance of Support requirement, and the need for a sponsor. However, they are personally responsible for all healthcare costs incurred while their application is being processed and must maintain adequate health insurance throughout that period.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng