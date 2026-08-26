Iceland's immigration authorities have outlined the specific grounds on which a foreigner's residence permit can be cancelled while they are still living in the country

One of the three reasons focuses on a foreign national who knowingly provided incorrect information when applying for a permit

The third ground for revocation is tied to administrative procedures, raising questions about what protections permit holders actually have

Iceland has made clear the exact conditions under which it can revoke the residence permit of a foreigner who is already living in the country, and the government has listed three official grounds.

The first reason a foreigner risks losing their permit is providing false or incomplete information during the application process.

Iceland reveals 3 reasons it can withdraw a foreigner's residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

3 reasons Iceland can revoke a residence permit

According to Iceland's official position, this applies when

"A foreign national knowingly provided incorrect information or failed to disclose something that could be of material significance for the granting of the permit."

A foreigner provided incorrect information A foreigner no longer meets the requirements for a residence permit In line with administrative procedures

In other words, if details that would have influenced the original decision were hidden or misrepresented, the permit becomes vulnerable to cancellation.

The second ground is that the individual no longer qualifies for the permit they were issued. Iceland states that "a foreign national no longer meets the requirements for a residence permit or a permanent residence permit" as a valid basis for withdrawal.

This means that changes in a person's circumstances, whether related to employment, family status, finances, or other qualifying criteria, can trigger a review and potential revocation.

Administrative procedures as grounds for cancellation

The third reason is broader in scope. Iceland cites direct compliance with administrative procedures as a standalone justification, stating that revocation may occur when "it is in direct accordance with administrative procedures." This ground reflects the government's authority to act within its legal and bureaucratic framework, independent of the individual's behaviour.

Together, the three conditions cover dishonesty at the point of application, failure to maintain qualifying circumstances, and procedural compliance. Foreigners living in Iceland on a residence permit are expected to remain truthful, continue meeting the original eligibility requirements, and be aware that administrative rules can independently affect their status.

Estonia speaks about foreigners' Citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Estonia had published conditions under which foreigners’ citizenship applications could be rejected.

The rule applies to citizens of countries that do not have sufficient judicial, security, or law enforcement cooperation with Estonia, unless they can prove that an exception applies.

Source: Legit.ng