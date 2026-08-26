Bride-To-Be Reacts As Hall Owner Refunds Her Money 5 Days To Wedding, Says Someone Richer Paid
- Adeola, a Nigerian bride-to-be, shared on TikTok that the hall she booked for her wedding was taken from her just five days before the event
- The hall owner refunded her money without warning after a wealthier client requested the same venue for the same date
- Her post struck a nerve online, with other users sharing similar experiences of being displaced by wealthier individuals at the last minute
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Adeola, a Nigerian bride-to-be, has left social media users stunned after revealing that the venue she had secured for her wedding was handed over to another client simply because that person had deeper pockets.
Sharing the ordeal on TikTok, Adeola said the hall owner returned her payment without prior discussion or adequate notice, informing her that someone wealthier had booked the same venue.
With her wedding only five days away at the time, the decision left her scrambling to make alternative arrangements at one of the most stressful moments in her wedding planning.
Hall Owner Refunds Bride Days Before Wedding
In her own words, Adeola described the situation plainly:
"5 days to my wedding and the hall owner has refunded my money because someone richer than me booked the hall."
The post quickly resonated with many Nigerians who recognised the frustration of having secured arrangements, only to be displaced without recourse.
For many, the story touched on a broader sense of vulnerability that comes with not being the wealthiest bidder in any transaction, no matter how far in advance you plan.
Nigerians Share Their Own Similar Experiences
The comments section filled quickly with Nigerians who had faced comparable situations in different contexts.
@randysexy30 said:
"1 week to my wedding church say mk we shift wedding say them get program on Friday the won’t be able to do the wedding on Saturday we don kuku do outdoor wedding."
@ZHANNA said:
"They don do am for house rent for u before?? Them refund us 3days left to pack out of our previous house with quit notice. Imagine thinking u already secure an apartment and already packing up and gbam they refund you back because they considered someone richer than you it’s a long story."
@williamsandrew.7 added:
"Go and drag them to court u will generate more money."
See the post below:
Bride-to-be treks with her man to wedding venue
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride was captured walking to the venue of her court wedding, with her groom far ahead.
In the video, the bride funnily complained about the fact that she was trekking to her court wedding venue instead of being in a Limousine.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.