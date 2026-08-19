Afrobeats star Asake has given fans another glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle after showing off a Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly worth N93 million

The singer shared a photo of the high-end fashion piece on his verified Instagram page, @mrmoney

While some fans admired Asake’s taste for expensive fashion, others questioned the need for such an extravagant purchase

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has once again given fans a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner recently shared a photograph of an ultra-luxury Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly worth a staggering N93 million.

The expensive item immediately caught the attention of fans and social media users, with many wondering what it feels like to casually own a luxury piece that could buy a house or several cars.

Asake gave fans another glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle after showing off a Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly worth N93 million. Photos: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake shows off luxury piece

Asake posted the photograph on his verified Instagram page, @mrmoney, posing alongside the Louis Vuitton trunk.

The item, associated with the renowned French fashion house, is known for its premium craftsmanship and exclusivity.

For an artiste who has built a reputation around his ‘Mr Money’ persona, the expensive display appeared to fit perfectly with his public image.

But as expected, not everyone saw it the same way.

While some social media users admired the singer’s success and his ability to afford high-end fashion, others questioned the wisdom behind spending such a huge amount on a luxury item.

See the luxurious Louis Vuitton Trunk posted on Asake's page here:

Reactions trail Asake's Louis Vuitton trunk

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kauthar.me wrote,

“Mr money”.

@Bitstar¥ said,

“When money dey for Asake he needs to do it, because he can’t be looking at what he wants and not getting it”.

@pellyfx, commented

“I have a genuine question to ask those that are buying all of these expensive assets, is it for investment or show off And does all of these assets have resale value at all?”

Fans admired Asake’s taste for expensive fashion. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.

Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change.

Source: Legit.ng