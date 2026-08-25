Nigerian singer Timaya shared a photo in a striking outfit on Instagram on August 25, 2026, turning heads across social media

The dancehall star paired a black bomber jacket and thigh-high leather boots with a chain necklace and oversized sunglasses

Fans and followers flooded the comments with a mix of humour, criticism, and disbelief over the unconventional look

Nigerian dancehall singer Timaya, born Inetimi Alfred Odon and widely known as Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa or Chulo, stirred conversation online after posting a photo of himself in a daring ensemble on his Instagram page on August 25, 2026.

The image showed the founder of DM (Dem Mama) Records Limited dressed in a black bomber jacket layered over a black T-shirt, accessorised with a chain necklace and oversized sunglasses.

Afrobeats star Timaya’s unconventional outfit sparks reactions as fans debate his fashion choice. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The most striking detail was a pair of high black leather boots that extended well up the singer's thighs, leaving the skin between the hem of his T-shirt and the top of the boots fully exposed.

Timaya captioned the post with:

"Those who know God do not beg men."

The photo quickly made its way onto X and other platforms, drawing a wide range of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Reactions trail Timaya's fashion statement

Much of the commentary zeroed in on how revealing the outfit was.

Several users questioned whether the style belonged on a man of Timaya's stature, with one comparing it unfavourably to similar looks worn by women, arguing that the criticism would be the same regardless of who wore it.

Others took a more light-hearted approach, poking fun at the ensemble rather than condemning it outright.

A few users even wondered if the look represented an emerging trend for men in the music industry.

Timaya has long been celebrated for blending Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae and soca into a high-energy sound that has kept him relevant in the Nigerian music scene for years.

Whether his latest style statement will have the same lasting appeal remains to be seen.

Check out Timaya's outfit in his Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Timaya's outfit

Here is what fans had to say:

@Musakay56:

"Wetin be this abeg? Timaya na old man oo incase he forgot his age oo this is pure nonsense and madness for legendary person like him to do"

@_omoaje:

"Hope say bros wear boxers under make breeze no blow him preeq come outside"

@Ayoolatomide:

"Can you see how he looks foolish? That's the same way we also see girls who dress like this."

@leeleeofafrica:

"Timaya, with all due respect, this outfit looks like your stylist lost a bet. Money can buy designer clothes, but apparently it cannot buy good taste. Na confidence dey carry this one, because fashion clearly left the building."

@naija2capeblog:

"Timaya said fashion has no limits…..Omoo it is well o"

@Asian_500:

"Maybe this is the new trend for men, He should help us cover up small we don't want to see the unseen, I don't even know what to call this fashion or madness?"

@VikakaSalvage:

"Last week it was Rema, now a Legend is succumbing to the western madness."

@manlikend:

"Abeg which kind fashion sense be this one. I know we copy everything from abroad but this doesn't sit well in our Nigerian society please don't bring it to Nigeria"

Nigerian music star Timaya’s bold fashion choice sparks debate among fans online. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Rema sparks reactions with new photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Rema sparked reactions after sharing new photos on X with only a rock-on hand gesture emoji as his caption.

The post quickly gained attention, amassing 10.8 million views and becoming one of the weekend’s most-discussed celebrity moments.

Rema’s unexplained post left fans curious, with many taking to the comments to share their reactions.

Source: Legit.ng