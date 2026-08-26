UN chief António Guterres marked the 15th anniversary of the 2011 terrorist attack on the UN House in Abuja

The bombing claimed 23 lives, including 11 UN staff members, and left many others injured

Guterres said the UN continues to carry the legacy of the fallen in its heart and its work

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has marked 15 years since a terrorist attack on the UN House in Abuja killed 23 people and wounded many others, calling on the world to remember the victims and their families.

Guterres shared the tribute on August 26, 2026, via his official X account, using the anniversary to honour both the UN colleagues who lost their lives and the survivors who lived through the attack.

Today marks 15 years since the bombing of the UN House in Abuja. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The bombing, which took place on August 26, 2011, targeted the UN's headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. Of the 23 people killed, 11 were staff members of the United Nations.

Scores more sustained injuries in what became one of the deadliest attacks ever carried out against a UN facility anywhere in the world.

Guterres honours the fallen

In his post, the Secretary-General wrote:

"On this day 15 years ago, the horrific terrorist attack on the United Nations House in Abuja claimed the lives of 23 people, including 11 UN colleagues, and left many more injured. Today and every day, we remember the fallen and their families, and the survivors — and continue to carry their legacy in our hearts and our work."

The message underscored the UN's ongoing commitment to honouring those who died in service to the international organisation, as well as to those who survived the attack.

Background on the 2011 Abuja attack

The UN House bombing was carried out by Boko Haram, the Nigerian jihadist group, and marked a significant escalation in the group's campaign of violence at the time. It was the first direct attack by Boko Haram on an international institution on Nigerian soil and drew widespread condemnation from governments and organisations across the globe.

The attack left a lasting mark on the United Nations and on Nigeria's security landscape, prompting a review of protective measures for international institutions operating in conflict-prone regions.

Explosion kills 5 ISWAP terrorists

Previously, Legit.ng reported that five suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants died after explosives they were building went off prematurely at Maina Daya Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Intelligence sources said the dead included Usman Dan Fulani, identified as an ISWAP medical officer, two foreign Arab IED technicians, and two local bomb-making specialists attached to the group.

Source: Legit.ng