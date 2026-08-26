All On launches 12-month programme to bolster Nigeria's clean energy startups and entrepreneurs

Ten ventures will receive mentorship and access to technical expertise for prototype development

Programme aims to enhance investment readiness for promising clean energy solutions in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Off-grid energy impact investment company All On has launched its Innovation Ecosystem Development Programme (AO-IEDP), a 12-month initiative designed to strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy ecosystem by supporting startups and entrepreneurs at the ideation and prototype development stages.

Launched on Monday, August 24, 2026, the programme is expected to provide selected ventures with technical expertise, hands-on development support, access to equipment and fabrication facilities, mentorship and other resources needed to transform early ideas into practical clean energy solutions.

How to apply for the All On innovation scheme for innovation startups Credit: All On

Source: Facebook

The initiative is funded by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and is being implemented within the All On Hub ecosystem.

10 ventures to receive hands-on support

Ten participating entities will benefit from the programme, receiving technical guidance, venture creation training and mentorship throughout the 12-month incubation and prototype development period.

Participants will also gain access to fabrication facilities and appropriate equipment to enable them to build, test and improve their solutions under practical conditions.

Speaking at the launch, All On Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Eboumbou, said the programme was created to address a major gap facing early-stage clean energy ventures in Nigeria.

According to her, while access to capital remains essential for growing energy businesses, many startups need more than funding to successfully develop their ideas into viable products and services.

Eboumbou stressed that innovation requires an environment where entrepreneurs can access technical expertise and facilities while having the opportunity to build, test, learn and improve their solutions.

Focus shifts from ideas to workable solutions

She said the programme would help promising entrepreneurs move beyond concepts and bring their innovations closer to real-world application.

“While access to capital remains important for growing energy businesses, many early-stage ventures require more than funding to turn an idea into a viable solution,” she said.

Eboumbou added that All On was proud to partner with the Global Energy Alliance to create opportunities for innovators within its hub ecosystem and strengthen the pipeline of businesses capable of contributing to Nigeria’s clean energy future.

Programme seeks to improve investment readiness

Muhammad Wakil, Country Director, Nigeria, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, said the initiative would help entrepreneurs develop and test their ideas before seeking investment.

Wakil noted that promising concepts could struggle to attract funding if entrepreneurs lacked the facilities and technical support required to turn them into functioning prototypes.

He said the programme would allow participating ventures to test their solutions and gain practical experience, potentially making them more attractive to investors.

According to him, investors are more likely to support ventures with prototypes that have undergone real-world testing rather than concepts that exist only on paper.

Nigerian firm drives innovation challenge for clean energy startups. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The initiative therefore aims not only to support innovation but also to build a stronger pipeline of investment-ready clean energy businesses capable of addressing Nigeria’s growing energy challenges.

By combining technical support, mentorship, infrastructure and venture-building expertise, All On and its partners hope to help early-stage innovators overcome some of the barriers that often prevent promising clean energy ideas from reaching the market.

All On @10 Hackathon inspires young Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chief Executive Officer of renewable energy investment company All On, Caroline Eboumbou, has said the organisation’s recently concluded DataFest and Hackathon were designed to inspire and empower the next generation of clean energy innovators in Nigeria.

The event, held in Lagos, formed part of activities marking All On’s 10th anniversary and brought together young innovators to develop practical, technology-driven solutions to some of Nigeria’s energy challenges.

Source: Legit.ng